Samsung’s declining smartphone and TV sales saved by chips

Samsung recorded fewer smartphone and TV sales in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, but its growth was sustained primarily due to increased demand for memory chips, according to a ZDNet report.

The tech giant expects revenue of 77 trillion won (R1 trillion) and an operating profit of 14 trillion won (R181 billion) in the year’s second quarter.

If its predictions are correct, this represents an increase of 21% and 11.4% in revenue and operating profit, respectively.

Analysts forecast that the company’s chip manufacturing division would perform well during the quarter, which, combined with a favourable exchange rate, contributed to the growth.

According to ZDNet, the high demand for memory chips for servers, as seen during the second half of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, is likely to have continued during Q2 of 2022.

However, analysts also said the company’s smartphone and TV sales will likely have declined due to rising inflation and decreased demand.

Counterpoint Research reported that global smartphone shipments declined by 10% to 96 million between May 2021 and 2022.

It explained that supply chain woes and decreased demand had contributed to the significant decline.

Samsung is expected to release its full earnings report towards the end of July.

