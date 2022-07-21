Bash is here – TFG’s online shop with over 200 brands

TFG has launched Bash, South Africa’s largest omnichannel fashion and lifestyle shopping platform, offering customers a range of clothing, tech products, and gaming equipment.

Bash offers consumers over 200 brands from popular South African stores, including Foschini, @Home, Markham, TotalSports, Sterns, and American Swiss.

It has products in more than 400 categories across women, men, kids, jewellery, sport, homeware and technology.

Shoppers have the option of free delivery to their door or collect their products from any of over 800 Foschini Group stores countrywide.

Bash offers shoppers free returns, and they have 30 days to return items they do not like.

Luke Jedeikin, co-head of TFG Labs, said they had developed new desktop and mobile websites and apps across the Apple, Google, and Huawei app stores in just over six months.

“Since Monday, these are in public beta, meaning the final stages of technical development,” said Jedeikin.

“They are not perfect, but safe to shop, and some early adopters are helping us uncover any bugs or issues before our final public release to all customers, suppliers and stakeholders.”

“We look forward to revealing the final version soon,” he said.

TFG Labs is the tech hub of TFG, also known as The Foschini Group, and is run by ex-Takealot executives and Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin.

Through TFG Labs, the company wants to “create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for customers”.

Labs has set its sights on establishing TFG as the continent’s biggest and most profitable ecommerce destination. It also aims to transform TFG into a high-tech omnichannel retailer.