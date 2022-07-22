Ellies tanks on loss warning

Ellies share price tanked on Friday after issuing a warning to shareholders that it expects to report a headline loss of between 6.49 and 7.77 cents per share.

Last year the company reported headline earnings per share of 9.19 cents.

The share dropped over 29% from 25 cents at market open on Friday morning to a low of 17 cents. At the time of publication, it had rebounded to 21 cents.

Ellies is down 37.5% for the year.

“During the period being reported on [1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022], Ellies issued 185,2 million subscription shares in terms of the BBBEE transaction announced on 6 July 2021,” the company stated.

“The trading environment remained constrained in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unrest and related looting in KZN and areas in Gauteng during July 2021.”

Ellies said the effect of Covid-19 also had a material impact on global supply chains, as exports out of China remain constrained due to port congestion.

“In addition, South Africa’s weak economy, exacerbated by record and growing unemployment and the more recent fuel price increases had a material adverse effect on the demand for the Group’s products and consumer’s disposable income. ”

It said revenues declined by 24.6% during the first half of the financial year and recovered in the second half to a decline of 10.8% for the full year.

“The primary reason for the reduction in revenues and the resultant losses described above is the decline in the satellite installations business together with the repeated disruptions in the global supply chain because of China’s Covid lockdown policies.”

Ellies said satellite dish installations have continued to show a declining trend over the past reporting periods due to increased competition from streaming alternatives.

“[Streaming] is gaining momentum in the local market and was exacerbated in this reporting period by an intermittent shortage of decoders for 3 months due to a global shortage of micro-chip sets,” the company said.

“During the initial lockdown restrictions, MultiChoice was deemed an essential services provider and partnered with Ellies to continue delivering its services, which resulted in a surge in new subscriptions as people were home-bound.”

However, after this, and as Covid-19-enforced lockdown restrictions eased, demand for new subscriptions tapered off.

“In terms of growing demand for the Group’s inverter and solar power product range, the widespread load-shedding introduced by Eskom late in the reporting period was too late to have a meaningful impact on these results,” Ellies said.

“The further impact of the lockdowns caused delays in the supply chain and specifically affected delivery of product in time for the festive trading season in 2021.”

Ellies said that due to the continued lower demand for satellite television offerings, it has decided to focus on repositioning and widening this category towards a product and service offering focusing on the smart home and Internet of Things (IoT).

“The refocused strategy leverages the current Ellies offerings around alternative energy, connectivity, IoT and streaming products for the home and business, and the change in strategy necessitates a reorganisation of the business model.”

Ellies said it is also considering potential acquisitions to accelerate this growth.

Its financial results for the year ended 30 April 2022 are anticipated to be released on or about 29 July 2022.

