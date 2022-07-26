New online store Bash tested — with promising results

MyBroadband tested the new Bash online store from The Foschini Group and was impressed by the quick service, considering the store is still in the beta stage.

TFG launched Bash earlier this month, offering consumers over 200 brands from popular South African stores, including Foschini, @Home, Markham, TotalSports, Sterns, and American Swiss.

It has products in more than 400 categories across women, men, kids, jewellery, sport, homeware and technology.

Shoppers have the option of free delivery to their door, or they can collect their products from any of over 800 Foschini Group stores countrywide.

Although the online shop is live, it features a warning that it is in beta and that bugs and issues may come up during your shopping experience.

Beta refers to a pre-release of a platform that is made available to a large group of users to try under real-world conditions.

A beta version has typically gone through alpha testing in-house and is generally close to the final product in design, usability, and functionality.

MyBroadband tested the Bash beta version and found the website easy to navigate and use.

We found that a few products were missing from the top-level category and only appeared in subcategories. It has been fixed since we placed our order.

To test payment and delivery, we found a wireless charging pad for R499 and purchased the product.

Creating an account was simple — it required a physical address, email, and cellphone number.

Upon checkout, we could decide between delivery or collection.

The collection option gave us a list of nearby stores, including @Home, The Fix and Foschini stores.

We decided to have our charging pad delivered, which cost R50 and promised a delivery time between 3 and 5 working days.

Delivery is free on orders of R500 and more.

The payment was seamless with a PayU gateway, and options such as paying with a TFG account were also available.

We placed our order on Thursday at 14:00.

We could track the package on the website and were informed it would be delivered on Monday.

We received our package before 11:00, which makes for a delivery time of less than two working days.

This is in line with what other online stores offer.

Our parcel was packaged well with lots of bubble wrap in a large courier bag, ensuring it arrived in good condition.

TFG has created a strong competitor to Superbalist, Zando, and other online fashion and lifestyle stores.

With deep pockets and an excellent management team, Bash is a welcome addition to the South African ecommerce market.