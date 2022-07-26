Apple semiconductor expert leaves for Samsung

Apple semiconductor expert Kim Woo-Pyeong has left the tech giant after being hired by Samsung, Business Korea reported.

Woo-Pyeong will act as director of Samsung’s recently established Packaging Solution Centre, which is part of the company’s Device Solution America operations in Silicon Valley.

“As the difficulty of developing ultra-micro fabrication processes increases, chipmakers are moving toward enhancing packaging technology as a way to surmount physical limitations,” the report said.

Samsung started mass producing 3-nanometre chips at the end of June, beating rival TSMC in the unceasing race to out-innovate.

Details about Kim Woo-Pyeong’s role at Apple are vague — the report only refers to him as a semiconductor expert.

Before starting his nine-year stint at Apple in 2014, Woo-Pyeong worked for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm.

Although this is not the first time that an Apple employee has left to work for Samsung, experts say the appointment is somewhat unusual.

However, some historical examples exist of the two companies poaching each other’s employees.

In 2013, Samsung America appointed Apple design director Tim Gudgel as vice president and general manager.

Similarly, in 2018, Apple took on Samsung corporate vice president Brandon Yoon as general manager for its South Korean operations.

It is also not the first chip specialist Apple has lost to a rival.

Earlier this year, Apple’s director of Mac System Architecture, Jeff Wilcox, departed for Intel.