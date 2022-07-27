Former Absa exec appointed Telesure Advisory CEO

Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) Advisory Services has announced the appointment of Bongani Mageba as its CEO.

Mageba previously worked as chief executive for non-banking financial services at the Absa Group. In his new role, he will head TIH’s new multiproduct, multi-branded tied agent network.

“We are excited to work with Mageba and welcome him to TIH,” TIH’s Group CEO Tom Creamer said.

“[The agent network] is a disruptor model — a hybrid of the financial advisor and traditional models that builds on our digital assets and capabilities, optimises cost efficiencies associated with distribution whilst offering clients peace of mind,” Creamer added.

Mageba holds several degrees in law, business administration, education, and portfolio management.

He is currently in the final year of his PhD which is focused on the investment and banking industry.

“Merging advanced technology that allows for real-time underwriting and straight-through processing, with financial advisors who can offer a full suite of leading insurance and financial services brands, instead of just one, is an exciting proposition with massive potential for growth,” Mageba said.

“I look forward to challenging the traditional status-quo and disrupting the industry with TIH.”

