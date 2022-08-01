Daily Investor is here

Daily Investor launched on 1 August 2022, offering South African investors the latest business news, investing insights, and financial data to make informed decisions.

Daily Investor serves institutional and private investors with articles that provide a fresh perspective on South African and international listed companies.

It covers large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and prominent international stocks.

Readers can expect regular stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

The publication also looks at macroeconomic events which can influence the markets and impact investments.

As a launch special, Daily Investor readers can register and access premium content for free until the end of the year.

There is also a daily newsletter with the top articles and a summary of the biggest investment and finance news.

“We look forward to bringing South African inventors a fresh look at the best local and international stocks,” the Daily Investor team said.