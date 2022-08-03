Loot.co.za slammed for misleading product listings

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has found that online retailer Loot.co.za misled its customers with deceptive images in its product listings.

The ARB ruled in favour of the complainant, David Strachan, who had ordered what he believed to be an XL Canon printer cartridge based on the image used for the listing.

Instead, Strachan received a standard-sized printer cartridge, which Loot told him to return for a refund so he could order the correct item.

However, the larger cartridge was more expensive than the one he bought, believing it was the correct item.

The ARB said it could not secure a response from Loot regarding the complaint.

MyBroadband contacted Loot for comment, which said it had not received any notifications from the ARB.

“We have a catalogue of over 18 million products that are fed to our website by automatic data feeds. It happens on very odd occasions that some of the data can be incorrect. We endeavour to ensure the gaps are picked-up and corrected timeously,” Loot said.

“It is important to note that CPA makes allowance for legitimate errors such as occurred on this occasion.”

“Unfortunately, to date, we have still not received the original complaint from the ARB, but have contacted them to ensure they have our correct contact details for future communications,” it added.

MyBroadband also contacted the ARB for feedback. It said its process includes sending requests for response and then sending a follow-up before making its decision.

“A number of advertisers choose not to respond, so the lack of a response is not a red flag for us — although then we do check for the read receipts,” the ARB added.

The ARB’s directorate found that Loot’s depiction of an XL product in the listing for a standard-sized product is misleading and contravenes Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

“The Directorate notes that this is not the only instance on the Advertiser’s website of an XL product being used as illustration for both the XL and Standard size ink cartridge,” the ARB added in its ruling.

Strachan ordered what he believed was a Grey XL Canon Ink cartridge for R223 but instead received the standard-sized version of the product.

“Given that the product description does not give a size, and given that the image is of an XL, the reasonable consumer will expect to receive the XL item for R223,” the ARB said in its ruling.

“This is then aggravated by the fact that the incorrect visual is used again on the order confirmation.”

The ARB noted that the XL cartridge is listed separately for R291 and is accompanied by a visual of an XL product.

MyBroadband searched Loot for similar listings and found that some search results still depicted XL products for standard-sized products.

However, once you have clicked through to the product description, the picture changes to that of a standard-sized cartridge.

Now read: What Amazon in South Africa could mean for Takealot