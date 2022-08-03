What’s Next – SAP’s Dumisani Moyo discusses how technology can enable South African businesses

Dumisani Moyo is the Marketing Director at SAP Africa, where he is responsible for leading marketing efforts across the South, East, West, and Lusophone Africa regions.

Moyo is also a member of SAP Africa’s Senior Leadership team and the EMEA-South Marketing Leadership team.

He has extensive sales and leadership experience in the technology sector and was previously the SAP Head of Sales for Southern Africa.

Before joining SAP, Moyo worked as the Head of Client Services Contact Centres for STANLIB.

Moyo also worked at Dell Technologies for almost 15 years, first as a Technical Support Manager for over six years and then as the Southern Africa Senior Sales Manager from 2011 to 2019.

In this interview, Moyo joins Aki Anastasiou to discuss Africa’s technology adoption compared to the rest of the world.

He talks about the significance of tech-enabled SMEs in Africa’s economic development and highlights the challenges that technology can solve to boost business growth.

Moyo also discusses how SMEs need access to key technologies and explains how SAP can help these businesses achieve this.

He then highlights how technology has helped SMEs navigate disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic and how it can strengthen business resilience and continuity.

The full What’s Next interview with SAP Marketing Director Dumisani Moyo is embedded below.