Amazon hiring people to launch its South African marketplace

11 August 2022

Amazon is advertising over 300 jobs in South Africa, including two positions that indicate that its plans to launch a marketplace in the country could come to fruition.

The international e-commerce giant is advertising two managerial roles for the “ZA marketplace” and various software development, customer service, and solutions architect positions.

In June 2022, leaked documents revealed that the company plans to expand to five new countries in Africa, South America, and Europe. Its expansion plans include launching a marketplace in South Africa.

The retail giant will compete against Takealot, Makro, and other online retailers in the country.

According to the leaked documents, Amazon’s plan — codenamed “Project Fela” — is to launch its South African marketplace by February 2023.

Amazon also plans to launch its Fulfillment by Amazon service for third-party sellers in the country. Its Prime membership programme will also reportedly be available to South Africans shortly after launch.

MyBroadband asked Amazon for an update on its plans to launch its operations in South Africa, but it did not respond by the time of publication.

The company is also advertising various technical, business development, and customer service jobs in South Africa, including several work-from-home and seasonal positions.

The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. The number of open posts per category is provided in brackets.

Amazon jobs in South Africa
Software development (138)
Senior software development engineer — EC2 infrastructure platform Click here for details
Senior software development engineer — Kumo Click here for details
Software development engineer — Kumo Click here for details
Software development engineer — EC2 console Click here for details
Software development engineer — EC2 managed infrastructure Click here for details
Software development engineer — EC2 service platforms Click here for details
Software development engineer Click here for details
Operations, IT, & Support Engineering (56)
Installation technician — Network technician Click here for details
Data centre technician Click here for details
Network technician Click here for details
Support engineer — AWS marketplace Click here for details
Senior technical programme manager Click here for details
Customer Service (31)
Technical support associate Click here for details
German-speaking customer service associate Click here for details
Seasonal customer service associate Click here for details
German-speaking customer service associate Click here for details
Seasonal customer service associate — people with disabilities Click here for details
Solutions architect (18)
Senior solutions architect — migration & modernisation Click here for details
Migration consultant — shared delivery team Click here for details
AWS principal customer solutions manager — worldwide customer solutions Click here for details
Senior solutions architect — enterprise solutions architecture Click here for details
Project, programme, and product management (14)
Senior developer advocate — Kubernetes Click here for details
Senior product manager — sub-Saharan Africa Click here for details
B-BBEE management control & socio-economic development manager Click here for details
Business and merchant development (5)
Head of marketing — sub-Saharan Africa & international expansion Click here for details
Category leader Click here for details
Senior instock manager — sub-Saharan Africa Click here for details
Systems, Quality, and Security Engineering (5)
Senior pentest security engineer — penetration testing Click here for details
Others (42)
Human resource business partner Click here for details
Technical trainer — AWS skills centres Click here for details
Senior technical trainer — AWS skills centres Click here for details
Lead development representative Click here for details
Strategic accounts manager — ZA marketplace Click here for details
Manager — ZA marketplace Click here for details
Creative development coordinator — Prime Video Africa Click here for details

