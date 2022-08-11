Amazon hiring people to launch its South African marketplace

Amazon is advertising over 300 jobs in South Africa, including two positions that indicate that its plans to launch a marketplace in the country could come to fruition.
The international e-commerce giant is advertising two managerial roles for the “ZA marketplace” and various software development, customer service, and solutions architect positions.
In June 2022, leaked documents revealed that the company plans to expand to five new countries in Africa, South America, and Europe. Its expansion plans include launching a marketplace in South Africa.
The retail giant will compete against Takealot, Makro, and other online retailers in the country.
According to the leaked documents, Amazon’s plan — codenamed “Project Fela” — is to launch its South African marketplace by February 2023.
Amazon also plans to launch its Fulfillment by Amazon service for third-party sellers in the country. Its Prime membership programme will also reportedly be available to South Africans shortly after launch.
MyBroadband asked Amazon for an update on its plans to launch its operations in South Africa, but it did not respond by the time of publication.
The company is also advertising various technical, business development, and customer service jobs in South Africa, including several work-from-home and seasonal positions.
The table below summarises some of the latest positions available at Amazon in South Africa. The number of open posts per category is provided in brackets.
|Amazon jobs in South Africa
|Software development (138)
|Senior software development engineer — EC2 infrastructure platform
|Senior software development engineer — Kumo
|Software development engineer — Kumo
|Software development engineer — EC2 console
|Software development engineer — EC2 managed infrastructure
|Software development engineer — EC2 service platforms
|Software development engineer
|Operations, IT, & Support Engineering (56)
|Installation technician — Network technician
|Data centre technician
|Network technician
|Support engineer — AWS marketplace
|Senior technical programme manager
|Customer Service (31)
|Technical support associate
|German-speaking customer service associate
|Seasonal customer service associate
|German-speaking customer service associate
|Seasonal customer service associate — people with disabilities
|Solutions architect (18)
|Senior solutions architect — migration & modernisation
|Migration consultant — shared delivery team
|AWS principal customer solutions manager — worldwide customer solutions
|Senior solutions architect — enterprise solutions architecture
|Project, programme, and product management (14)
|Senior developer advocate — Kubernetes
|Senior product manager — sub-Saharan Africa
|B-BBEE management control & socio-economic development manager
|Business and merchant development (5)
|Head of marketing — sub-Saharan Africa & international expansion
|Category leader
|Senior instock manager — sub-Saharan Africa
|Systems, Quality, and Security Engineering (5)
|Senior pentest security engineer — penetration testing
|Others (42)
|Human resource business partner
|Technical trainer — AWS skills centres
|Senior technical trainer — AWS skills centres
|Lead development representative
|Strategic accounts manager — ZA marketplace
|Manager — ZA marketplace
|Creative development coordinator — Prime Video Africa
