Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! prices and growth compared

Online grocery delivery services Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! have performed well in the past year, the two companies’ financial reports reveal.
While the on-demand grocery delivery services make up less than 5% and 1% of Checkers’ and Pick n Pay’s consolidated merchandise sales, both retailers say the services have contributed to significant growth.
Checkers’ reported that its overall sales increased by 9.6% in the 52 weeks ended 3 July 2022.
Checkers’ operational update for the period revealed that its sales had increased by R16.2 billion to approximately R184.1 billion.
On the other hand, Pick n Pay’s turnover increased by 10.7% in the first 18 weeks of the 2022/23 financial year.
Pick n Pay reported total online sales for the period, including scheduled delivery, click and collect, and asap! grew 97.3%.
According to Checkers, its Sixty60 on-demand delivery service has brought more customers to the retailer since its launch.
It also noted that online orders increased by 250% in the first half of the financial year and that Sixty60 sits at the top spot for grocery apps in South Africa with more than 2.2 million downloads.
Pick n Pay relaunched its grocery delivery service — Bottles — as Pick n Pay asap! in August 2021 and said it has since seen online sales grow by around 300%.
Pick n Pay expects to increase its grocery delivery userbase significantly during August 2022, when its integration with Takealot’s Mr D app goes live.
Takealot will create a dedicated section for Pick n Pay in the Mr D app, which currently reaches 2.5 million customers.
Through the partnership, Pick n Pay said its customers will still benefit from its Smart Shopper loyalty programme and Mr D’s technology and scalable delivery network.
Apps and pricing
Pick n Pay asap! and Checkers Sixty60 are available through the Google Play Store and Apple App store, and the two apps tend to work very similarly.
They both allow a maximum of 35 items per order, but Checkers requires that customers select a delivery time slot while Pick n Pay does not.
MyBroadband compared the pricing of ten everyday items available on both platforms and found that while Pick n Pay asap! was slightly cheaper, there wasn’t a significant price difference between the two.
The items and prices are summarised in the table below.
|Checkers Sixty60 vs Pick n Pay asap!
|Product
|Pick n Pay asap! price
|Checkers Sixty60 price
|Flora regular 1kg
|R54.99
|R64.99
|Clover Seal Full Cream Fresh Milk 1L
|R23.99
|R24.99
|Lancewood Cheddar Cheese 900g
|R139.99
|R129.99
|Albany Best of Both 700g
|R18.99
|R21.99
|Coca-Cola 2L
|R23.99
|R23.99
|Simba Chipniks Original 100g
|R19.99
|R19.99
|Koo Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g
|R14.99
|R13.99
|Eskort Steaky Bacon 200g
|R43.99
|R44.99
|Twinsaver 2ply Toilet Paper 9s
|R77.99
|R77.99
|Nestle Smarties 150g
|R38.99
|R38.99
|Delivery fee
|R35.00
|R35.00
|Total cart cost:
|R492.9
|R496.9
