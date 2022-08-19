Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! prices and growth compared

19 August 2022

Online grocery delivery services Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! have performed well in the past year, the two companies’ financial reports reveal.

While the on-demand grocery delivery services make up less than 5% and 1% of Checkers’ and Pick n Pay’s consolidated merchandise sales, both retailers say the services have contributed to significant growth.

Checkers’ reported that its overall sales increased by 9.6% in the 52 weeks ended 3 July 2022.

Checkers’ operational update for the period revealed that its sales had increased by R16.2 billion to approximately R184.1 billion.

On the other hand, Pick n Pay’s turnover increased by 10.7% in the first 18 weeks of the 2022/23 financial year.

Pick n Pay reported total online sales for the period, including scheduled delivery, click and collect, and asap! grew 97.3%.

According to Checkers, its Sixty60 on-demand delivery service has brought more customers to the retailer since its launch.

It also noted that online orders increased by 250% in the first half of the financial year and that Sixty60 sits at the top spot for grocery apps in South Africa with more than 2.2 million downloads.

Pick n Pay relaunched its grocery delivery service — Bottles — as Pick n Pay asap! in August 2021 and said it has since seen online sales grow by around 300%.

Pick n Pay expects to increase its grocery delivery userbase significantly during August 2022, when its integration with Takealot’s Mr D app goes live.

Takealot will create a dedicated section for Pick n Pay in the Mr D app, which currently reaches 2.5 million customers.

Through the partnership, Pick n Pay said its customers will still benefit from its Smart Shopper loyalty programme and Mr D’s technology and scalable delivery network.

Apps and pricing

Pick n Pay asap! and Checkers Sixty60 are available through the Google Play Store and Apple App store, and the two apps tend to work very similarly.

They both allow a maximum of 35 items per order, but Checkers requires that customers select a delivery time slot while Pick n Pay does not.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of ten everyday items available on both platforms and found that while Pick n Pay asap! was slightly cheaper, there wasn’t a significant price difference between the two.

The items and prices are summarised in the table below.

Checkers Sixty60 vs Pick n Pay asap!
Product Pick n Pay asap! price Checkers Sixty60 price
Flora regular 1kg R54.99 R64.99
Clover Seal Full Cream Fresh Milk 1L R23.99 R24.99
Lancewood Cheddar Cheese 900g R139.99 R129.99
Albany Best of Both 700g R18.99 R21.99
Coca-Cola 2L R23.99 R23.99
Simba Chipniks Original 100g R19.99 R19.99
Koo Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g R14.99 R13.99
Eskort Steaky Bacon 200g R43.99 R44.99
Twinsaver 2ply Toilet Paper 9s R77.99 R77.99
Nestle Smarties 150g R38.99 R38.99
Delivery fee R35.00 R35.00
Total cart cost: R492.9 R496.9

