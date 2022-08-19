Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! prices and growth compared

Online grocery delivery services Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap! have performed well in the past year, the two companies’ financial reports reveal.

While the on-demand grocery delivery services make up less than 5% and 1% of Checkers’ and Pick n Pay’s consolidated merchandise sales, both retailers say the services have contributed to significant growth.

Checkers’ reported that its overall sales increased by 9.6% in the 52 weeks ended 3 July 2022.

Checkers’ operational update for the period revealed that its sales had increased by R16.2 billion to approximately R184.1 billion.

On the other hand, Pick n Pay’s turnover increased by 10.7% in the first 18 weeks of the 2022/23 financial year.

Pick n Pay reported total online sales for the period, including scheduled delivery, click and collect, and asap! grew 97.3%.

According to Checkers, its Sixty60 on-demand delivery service has brought more customers to the retailer since its launch.

It also noted that online orders increased by 250% in the first half of the financial year and that Sixty60 sits at the top spot for grocery apps in South Africa with more than 2.2 million downloads.

Pick n Pay relaunched its grocery delivery service — Bottles — as Pick n Pay asap! in August 2021 and said it has since seen online sales grow by around 300%.

Pick n Pay expects to increase its grocery delivery userbase significantly during August 2022, when its integration with Takealot’s Mr D app goes live.

Takealot will create a dedicated section for Pick n Pay in the Mr D app, which currently reaches 2.5 million customers.

Through the partnership, Pick n Pay said its customers will still benefit from its Smart Shopper loyalty programme and Mr D’s technology and scalable delivery network.

Apps and pricing

Pick n Pay asap! and Checkers Sixty60 are available through the Google Play Store and Apple App store, and the two apps tend to work very similarly.

They both allow a maximum of 35 items per order, but Checkers requires that customers select a delivery time slot while Pick n Pay does not.

MyBroadband compared the pricing of ten everyday items available on both platforms and found that while Pick n Pay asap! was slightly cheaper, there wasn’t a significant price difference between the two.

The items and prices are summarised in the table below.