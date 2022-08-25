Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to AWS

Pick n Pay has migrated its entire on-premises information technology infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The retailer worked with Lemongrass Consulting — an AWS premier consulting partner with migration and SAP consulting competencies — to complete the migration and implement a modern SAP HANA platform.

“Forward-thinking companies like Pick n Pay are modernising their systems by migrating to AWS,” Lemongrass Consulting chief technology officer Eamonn O’Neill said.

“Based on our work with our Cloud Cost Calculator, we typically see potential cost savings of between 45% and 75% resulting from this strategy.”

The move will help Pick n Pay to streamline its operations, modernise the supply chain network for its stores, develop new digital customer experiences, and expand to new business areas.

Pick n Pay’s chief information and technology officer, Chris Shortt, explained that the retailer can achieve higher operational efficiency and improved customer experiences by leveraging the cloud.

“In addition, the new cloud-based business intelligence platform enables us to make even more data-driven decisions that can help us deliver lower prices and more value to our customers,” he added.

Modernising its SAP workloads with AWS allows Pick n Pay to connect operations, sales, and customer survey and loyalty data across its organisation.

The elasticity offered by AWS’s services will help Pick n Pay scale its online shopping services to serve thousands of South African customers during its busiest shopping periods.

AWS’s country manager for South Africa, Chris Erasmus, said Pick n Pay is the first South African retailer to run SAP on AWS.

He added that the cloud service will help Pick n Pay speed up the introduction of new cloud-based customer experiences like its mobile app, tailored shopping, and personalised offers.

Now read: South African dedicated server price comparison