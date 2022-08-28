Big rise in Sandton office demand

Redefine Properties said at its investor day that there is renewed demand for premium commercial space in Sandton, reports the Sunday Times.

According to the property company, this has primarily been caused by the remote working trend in the country, as it has significantly reduced traffic levels in the area.

“The average travel times into Sandton have reduced by 30%-40% and we’ve seen a material increase in demand in letting in our Sandton [premium-grade] portfolio,” said Redefine Properties national office asset manager Pieter Strydom.

However, Strydom added that vacancies remain high for other grades of commercial properties.

While it only had 5.5% of its premium-grade commercial properties vacant, Redefine’s A-grade vacancies sit at 27.1%, while its secondary properties are 23.9% vacant.

According to Redefine Properties, a key reason for the lack of premium-grade vacancies is that these properties provide superior access to amenities and comprise a ‘healthy, quality’ location for employees who no longer wish to work from home.

Mobile operators’ work-from-home policies

MyBroadband recently asked South African mobile operators about their work-from-home policies.

Both MTN and Vodacom said they have not changed their policies, but have seen an increase in employees returning to their premises.

“We have seen an increase of employees coming to our premises, this sometimes fueled by the current load-shedding where employees look for a reliable power supply,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

Cell C said it ended its hybrid working model at the end of 2021 for those who work from its main offices.

“This has enabled better integration and collaboration between teams to deliver on key corporate priorities, relevant product solutions for our customers and offer greater efficiency and responsiveness in customer service,” said Cell C chief human resources officer Juba Mashaba.

“Our regional teams, where we have fewer numbers, remain on the remote working model, however, they do come into the office for face time with colleagues at regular intervals,” Mashaba added.