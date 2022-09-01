Altron appoints new CEO

JSE-listed technology company Altron has announced that Werner Kapp will replace Mteto Nyati as CEO.

Kapp will take the reins at Altron on 1 October 2022.

Altron announced Nyati’s resignation in January, and his last day at the company was 30 June 2022.

Altron said at the time that Nyati was looking for a new challenge after five years at the company.

Nyati joined the Telkom board as an independent non-executive director on 15 July 2022.

Kapp was the CEO of Dimension Data’s Middle East and Africa business until 30 June 2022, after taking over from Grant Bodley in March 2021.

“After an extensive search and recruitment process conducted by the company’s nomination committee… the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Werner Kapp as CE and an executive director of the company,” Altron stated.

The company said Kapp has a track record of leading Dimension Data’s best-performing region six times over as Western Cape regional executive.

“[This] will set him in good stead to lead the Altron Group in unlocking value, optimising the existing portfolio, and delivering on Altron’s strategy.”

Kapp holds a B Juris degree from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and a Master’s degree in Business Leadership from the Unisa School of Business.

He also has a global leadership development certification from IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.