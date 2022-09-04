How South Africa’s major insurance raid went down

Employees of eight major long-term insurance companies raided by the Competition Commission were shocked after numerous inspectors and police officers barged into their offices last Thursday.

The commission had obtained warrants to search five sites in Gauteng, two in the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal, to seize documents relating to alleged collusion by the insurers.

The companies targeted in the raids were BrightRock Life, Discovery, FMI, Hollard Insurance, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure, PPS, and Sanlam.

The insurers are alleged to have fixed prices and trading conditions in the setting of fees for investment products such as retirement annuity and premiums for risk-related products.

Sunday newspaper Rapport has learnt that employers at one of the raided insurers were left shell-shocked after around 25 inspectors of the commission and three accompanying police officers arrived at their offices around tea time.

The inspectors confiscated laptops and demanded copies of various documents — including diary entries of workers.

At least 20 laptops were taken at this insurer alone, including some belonging to managing directors.

Inspectors also interviewed some of the staff members into the early morning hours of the next day.

Quoting a staff member who wished to remain anonymous, the paper reported that the inspectors had a list with names of specific employees, and lists of files and particular items of interest.

The process has reportedly caused significant disruptions to the insurers’ operations because it has and continues to take up the time of senior personnel.

What complicated matters further was that the insurer’s legal team was working from home at the time of the raid.

Fortunately, the inspectors agreed to wait an hour for them to report to the office to assist with the process.

“Due regard” for rights of affected persons

In its original statement on the raids from last week, the commission said the operations were being conducted with “due regard to the rights of all affected persons”.

“The search and seizure operation is part of the routine process of evidence gathering, and we urge all involved to allow the investigation to run its course,” said commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

Bonakele added the outcome of the investigation would be revealed “at an appropriate stage”.

The Competition Commission believes there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect the companies had engaged in collusive practices in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act.

The allegations of price-fixing pertain to life insurance products such as dread disease cover, chronic medical condition cover, disability cover, life cover and funeral assistance benefits.

“According to the information at the disposal of the Commission, the companies under investigation share information on premium rates for risk-related products and fees for investment products, which enables them to adjust the prices of their existing and new insurance products,” the commission stated.

Now read: Big rise in Sandton office demand