MTN South Africa appoints two executives

MTN South Africa has appointed Ernst Fonternel (pictured) as Chief Consumer Officer and Divyesh Joshi as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Both appointments were recruited internally and are effective 1 October, the company said

MTN has also created two new executive roles — Chief Commercial Operations Officer and Chief Risk Officer.

It said that active recruiting for these positions is underway.

“The current top-tier structure has been optimal to enable us to evolve and grow the business to where we are today,” said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

“However, in pursuit of Ambition 2025, the current structure needed to be optimised to adequately support our strategic ambition.”

Fonternel is an industry veteran of over 20 years, with most of his years spent at MTN SA.

Before being appointed Chief Consumer Officer, he led MTN’s digital and online portfolios as Chief Digital Officer, and served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at MTN Zambia between 2009 and 2012.

He also held the position of CMO in MTN Uganda.

He holds a B. Comm. (Accountancy) qualification from the University of Johannesburg.

Joshi acted as interim MTN SA CFO in 2020 and currently serves as the company’s Finance Digital Transformation general manager.

He is a qualified CA (SA) and holds a M.Comm (Taxation) from the University of Pretoria.

“The fast-paced world of telecommunications and technology requires an agile, responsive, and pioneering leadership approach,” Molapisi said.

“To this end, our focus has been on defining, designing, and shaping a future-fit leadership model for MTN SA, leveraging the extensive experience and expertise within the senior leadership team.”

