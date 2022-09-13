Robots will start delivering Uber Eats

Uber Eats is teaming up with autonomous tech developer Nuro in a partnership to deliver food using robots, Autoweek reports.

The two companies signed a ten-year contract, and Nuro’s latest robot will start delivering food to app users in Houston and Mountain View, California.

Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery Noah Zyeh said Nuro’s autonomous vehicles are a great match for the Uber platform.

“Nuro and Uber share a vision in which technology can make everyday life just a little bit easier,” he added.

The move means Uber will no longer have to pay human drivers — a goal the company has been working towards for some time now — in the areas where Nuro’s robots will operate.

However, with its autonomous delivery being limited to two cities, for now, the move won’t change Uber Eats’s operations overnight.

According to Autoweek, there is little danger of autonomous deliveries replacing Uber Eats’ human drivers in the near future.

Uber and Nuro will also have to get commercial driverless permits to expand their operations to other US states.

The permits are granted on a state-by-state basis and also require city and county approvals.

Autonomous driving also depends on traffic levels, and Nuro will have to focus on launching its operations in areas where traffic is suitable for its robots.

