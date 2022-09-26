The Post Office is failing — Here are six affordable alternatives

The South African Post Office (Sapo) is failing, with the company racking up enormous debts with its landlords, auctioning off its branches, and falling short of its delivery targets for more than ten years.

Despite its ailing performance, the Post Office wants to enforce what it claims is a legal monopoly over delivering parcels under 1kg.

However, the Post Office does not aim to deliver all the packages currently handled by the private courier industry. Instead, it wants them to pay a fee to act as a designated agent of the Post Office.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, in February 2022, revealed that Sapo had racked up a debt of R304 million as of 31 January 2022.

She added that the postal service had run up a municipal bill of R915,000 for water and electricity, attributing the outstanding amounts to Sapo’s “constrained cash flow position”.

The state-owned enterprise is in such dire straits that it has been unable to pay its staff’s pension fund contributions, medical aid, or income tax.

To combat the debt and eliminate underperforming branches, Sapo put 14 branches up for auction in February at a combined value of R23.2 million.

In addition to its cash flow problems, the Post Office is battling to perform its essential functions, failing to meet its delivery targets for ten years consecutively.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) mandates a delivery standard target for the SA Post Office, and since 2015, the postal service hasn’t come close to hitting it.

Icasa’s mandated target was initially 95%, but the regulatory authority dropped it to 92% during the 2014/15 financial year.

MyBroadband conducted a real-world test of the Post Office’s delivery efficiency, which did not go well.

We sent a package containing a tracker from the Baywest Mall Post Office in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) to Centurion on 21 February 2022, and it seemed to get lost in the mail.

Two of the other three parcels mailed as part of the test were late.

MyBroadband looked for cost-effective point-to-point private courier alternatives to the Post Office. These are listed and summarised below.

DSV Locker

DSV is a Danish transport and logistics company that established its operations in South Africa in 2016.

It offers point-to-point delivery services with prices ranging from R55 to R120, depending on the parcel size. It has over 400 lockers at Engen petrol stations and other publicly accessible locations across South Africa.

When sending a parcel, DSV will notify the recipient when it’s at the DSV Locker you selected for collection. Similarly, you will be notified when a package sent to you arrives at the collection locker.

Easy Collect & Drop

Easy Collect and Drop (ECD) provides courier services for three scenarios — ECD point to ECD point, door to door, ECD point to door, and vice versa — with prices starting from R35.

ECD customers can pick up or drop off parcels at its smart lockers or partner stores.

It offers the fastest delivery of the couriers listed, with customers in Cape Town and Gauteng getting their parcels within 24 hours. However, it specifies a delivery time of three to five days for other regions.

Pargo

Pargo describes itself as a smart logistics company that solves the challenges of last-mile distribution in South Africa.

The courier service doesn’t specify consumer pricing on its website but says it has built a network of over 2,500 pick-up points across the country.

This was made possible through Pargo’s partnerships with companies like Clicks, Lewis Stores, and [email protected], with several branches operating pick-up points for the courier service.

Paxi

Paxi is a PEP-owned point-to-point courier service with over 2,800 pick-up points across South Africa.

The service offers two different speeds of delivery — seven to nine or three two five business days — with prices starting from R59.95.

PAXI pick-up points include PEP, PEP Cell, PEP Home, ShoeCity, and Tekkie Town stores across the country.

Postnet

Postnet offers courier prices starting from R99 for parcels up to 5kg. It charges R20 for each kilogram over 5kg.

The private postal agency says its courier deliveries take two to three working days, and it has over 400 locations across South Africa.

However, Postnet states that delivering parcels to outlying areas may require an extra day.

Pudo

Pudo works similarly to DSV Locker and ECD, using smart lockers as secure pick-up and drop-off points.

Its prices range from R50 for parcels under 2kg to R200 for packages weighing 20kg. However, it’s important to note that Pudo also determines its pricing based on parcel dimensions.

This means that while a parcel may weigh less than 2kg, you may be required to pay for a larger locker if it’s a bulky item.