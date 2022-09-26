Spar’s online shopping tested — and we received a free Coke

MyBroadband tested Spar’s online shopping and delivery app — Spar2U — and received great service and a free Coke.

Spar launched its online shopping and delivery platform at selected Johannesburg stores in March 2022.

Consumers can buy groceries and liquor through the app and have them delivered to their door within hours.

Spar entered the highly competitive same-day delivery market and took on Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Checkers, which all offer similar services.

Checkers’ Sixty60 one-hour on-demand grocery delivery service, launched in late 2019, set the standard in this market.

Pick n Pay joined the ecommerce race in 2020 with its Asap! service, while Woolworths launched its same-day service Woolies Dash in December 2020.

While the Spar2U app has been available for some time, it recently expanded to more stores across South Africa.

Spar2U tested

MyBroadband tested the service from Saxby Spar, which covers our office in Centurion.

The Spar2U app is easy to use, but the experience does not feel as mature as Checkers Sixty60 or Pick n Pay Asap!.

While setting our location, we had an issue trying to move the map. It refreshed the page, forcing us to start over. However, we figured it out after two attempts.

The subcategories can be confusing while browsing, but the search function was good enough to find the products we needed.

Placing an order was easy, and we had a choice of several open slots for delivery at R35.00.

We placed an order at 08:40, and we selected the first available slot – 10:00.

Our order arrived at 09:56. The delivery driver also called us to check if he could leave it at reception or if he should deliver it personally.

We were surprised to find an unordered 1 litre Coke in our delivery as a gift from Saxby Spar.

While this is likely part of a promotion, we appreciated the extra touch and the fast and smooth ordering experience.