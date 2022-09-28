We sold an IP camera through Bob Group for R100 — and it was super easy

MyBroadband tested Bob Group’s new all-in-one ecommerce marketplace in South Africa, and it worked exactly as promised.

Bidorbuy and uAfrica have joined forces to create Bob Group, which offers merchants a complete set of ecommerce services.

These services include marketplace, inventory management, order fulfilment, online payments, and courier software-as-a-service.

The new company has a decentralised logistics approach, allowing services to be priced more competitively.

MyBroadband tested the service by selling a Swann Pan and Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera for R100 through the Bidorbuy marketplace.

We used the uAfrica tool from Bob Group, which gave us the option of Bidorbuy and stores running on WooCommerce or Shopify.

We selected Bidorbuy as we did not have a WooCommerce or Shopify store.

The service is available from R99 per month for the Blue subscription and goes up to R1,999 per month for larger stores requiring the Gold service.

A free plan is also available, but we tested the free trial for the paid plans by selling something through Bidorbuy.

Adding items to your store still needs to be done on the store page, so we set up some inventory on Bidorbuy, hoping for a quick sale.

After creating an account and adding all the product details with pictures and prices, it was straightforward to start trading.

Shipping costs are handled by uAfrica, with the option to set different service levels and how much they should cost.

Orders from your stores are automatically pulled into the uAfrica interface, where the store owner can fulfil them.

We quickly got an order for an IP camera that had to be delivered to Durban.

The buyer selected the express shipping option, and uAfrica automatically supplied us with a list of different courier prices based on the size and weight of the parcel.

After clicking the button to book the delivery, everything was automatically sent to the courier, and we could download and print the waybill to add to the parcel.

The order was collected the next day from our office and delivered to the buyer within the specified time limits.

The courier services can be post-paid, which helps with cash flow for small businesses.

The Bob Group tests showed that the company delivers exactly what it promises — making it easy and affordable for South African merchants to sell products online.