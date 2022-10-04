Pick n Pay grocery deliveries launch on Takealot’s Mr D app

Pick n Pay and Takealot Group have started testing grocery deliveries in the Mr D app, the companies announced on Tuesday.

They are piloting the PnP Groceries on Mr D service in specific areas in Cape Town and Johannesburg and intend to rapidly expand to 300 stores nationwide by December 2022.

The companies said the service would extend to all areas Mr D currently covers — and some new ones.

“This new dedicated grocery shopping experience with Pick n Pay through the Mr D app allows customers to shop over 10,000 food and grocery products — at the same price as in-store — for delivery in an hour,” said Mr D CEO Alexander Wörz.

“It really ups the convenience factor for customers.”

Wörz stated that the shopper experience is aligned to the in-store experience and pricing, with the ability to earn Smart Shopper points and eBucks on orders.

“Customers place the order on the Mr D app, Pick n Pay does the picking in its stores, and Mr D’s delivery partners then collect and deliver the order to the customer,” Wörz stated.

The companies said this new offer resulted from a commercial services agreement signed by the Takealot Group and Pick n Pay earlier this year.

“Partnerships such as these unlock significant value and opportunity, leading to new business models and employment opportunities that result in more of our people being able to work and contribute to growing our economy,” said Takealot Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare.

“We are hugely excited by this launch, which is an important part of our Ekuseni strategic plan,” said Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone.

“Working with the Takealot Group, we have developed a highly scalable offer which will give many more customers the opportunity to buy Pick n Pay groceries online”.