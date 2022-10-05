Purchasing groceries through Pick n Pay’s store on the Mr D app is cheaper than buying them through the retailer’s grocery delivery app, Pick n Pay asap!, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

Although pricing only differed on two of 15 grocery items compared, one of the products was almost 40% cheaper when buying through Mr D’s PnP Grocery section.

Overall, buying the basket of 15 grocery items would cost R33.11 (4%) less when ordering through the Mr D app than Pick n Pay’s asap! platform.

Mr D and Pick n Pay announced that they had started testing grocery deliveries on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

The partnership is only rolling out in specific areas during the pilot stage, with plans to expand to 300 stores nationwide by December 2022. We accessed a store in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The companies explained that the grocery delivery feature would roll out to all Mr D service areas and some new ones.

Mr D CEO Alexander Wörz said the dedicated grocery shopping experience would mimic the in-store experience regarding products and pricing, adding that the platform aims to complete deliveries within an hour.

“It really ups the convenience factor for customers,” Wörz said.

The integration also lets shoppers earn Smart Shopper points and eBucks on their orders.

“Customers place the order on the Mr D app, Pick n Pay does the picking in its stores, and Mr D’s delivery partners then collect and deliver the order to the customer,” Wörz stated.

Mr D and Pick n Pay explained that the new offer resulted from a commercial services agreement signed by the Takealot Group and the grocery retailer earlier this year.

“We are hugely excited by this launch, which is an important part of our Ekuseni strategic plan,” Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone said.

“Working with the Takealot Group, we have developed a highly scalable offer which will give many more customers the opportunity to buy Pick n Pay groceries online.”

Pick n Pay asap! vs PnP Groceries on Mr D

In our list of 15 everyday grocery list items, 13 featured the same price on both platforms. However, two products differed in price, with Mr D being cheaper for one and PnP asap! for the other.

The most significant price difference was on PnP Free Range Chicken Breast Fillets, which the retailer specifies will weigh between 500g and 800g.

PnP asap!’s price for the pack of chicken breasts is R94.39, while Mr D’s comes in at R58.10 — a difference of R36.29 or 38%.

Notably, both platforms also list the price per kg, with Mr D charging R72.62 per kilogram, while PnP asap! charges R117.99 per kilogram.

Prices also differed for a 200g pack of Eskort streaky bacon, with PnP asap! charging R44.81 compared to Mr D’s price of R47.99.

Both platforms charge the same delivery fee of R35, but curiously, the Pick n Pay asap! app has more limited tip options for the driver.

Pick n Pay asap! only provides tip options of R0, R20, R40, and R80, while Mr D allows for tips of R5, R10, R30, R35, and R50 by default, also providing the option to select a custom amount.

Overall the list grocery list comprising 15 commonly bought products cost R761.37 — including delivery — when purchased through Pick n Pay asap!, compared to R728.26 on Mr D’s PnP groceries platform.

A breakdown of the pricing comparison is provided in the table below.

PnP asap! vs PnP on Mr D Item PnP asap! price PnP on Mr D price Albany Superior White Sliced Bread (700g) R19.29 R19.29 Clover Full Cream Milk (2L) R36.99 R36.99 PnP Jumbo Eggs (6) R21.99 R21.99 Flora Regular 50% Fat Spread (1kg) R64.99 R64.99 Parmalat Cheddar Cheese (400g) R79.99 R79.99 Coca-Cola (2L) R23.99 R23.99 PnP 2-Ply Toilet Tissue 9s R55.99 R55.99 PnP Free Range Chicken Breast Fillets (500g-800g) R94.39 R58.10 B-Well Canola Oil (750ml) R45.99 R45.99 Koo Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (410g) R14.99 R14.99 Doritos Sweet Chilli Pepper chips (145g) R20.99 R20.99 Eskort Streaky Bacon (200g) R44.81 R47.99 Nestle Smarties (150g) R38.99 R38.99 PnP Beef Droewors (150g) R77.99 R77.99 Castle Lite 6-pack (330ml NRB) R84.99 R84.99 Delivery fee R35.00 R35.00 Total R761.37 R728.26

Now read: Massmart could shut Game stores in East and West Africa after failing to find buyers