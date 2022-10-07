Top Apple Premium Reseller’s big plans for South Africa

Demand for Apple products in South Africa remains strong, with the company’s M1 and M2 chips contributing to its appeal, according to a spokesperson for authorised Apple reseller Digicape.

Despite the shopping preferences of many South Africans shifting online during the Covid-19 pandemic, strong demand for Apple products will still see Digicape increase its brick-and-mortar store footprint.

“We’re are opening a new store in Gardens Shopping Centre on 1 December,” Digicape told MyBroadband.

Gardens Shopping Centre is located in a Cape Town suburb of the same name and will be Digicape’s third location in the city.

Other Digicape sites in Cape Town are its Head Office and a service centre. However, the Apple Premium Reseller also plans to expand its online services.

“Covid changed many consumer’s shopping habits, and many have continued to prefer online shopping,” Digicape said.

“We hope to offer more services online, like trade-in evaluations, finance applications and mobile contracts or upgrades to allow us to service customers in locations where we don’t have physical stores (yet).”

Digicape confirmed that demand for Apple products in South Africa is still strong, adding that the tech giant’s in-house chips are groundbreaking.

“There has definitely been growth in the market. The M1 and M2 chips are game changers,” the reseller said.

Apple revealed its first in-house Mac chip — the M1 — in November 2020 and unveiled the upgraded M1 Pro and M1 Max chips almost a year later.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors deliver up to 70% faster CPU performance than the M1.

The graphics processor in M1 Pro is up to twice as fast as the original M1, while the M1 Max offers up to quadruple the speed.

“M1 Pro and M1 Max introduce a system-on-a-chip architecture to pro systems for the first time,” Apple said.

“The chips feature fast unified memory, industry-leading performance per watt, and incredible power efficiency, along with increased memory bandwidth and capacity.”

The tech giant’s latest in-house chip — the M2 — was first available in South Africa with this year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple described the transition to its M2 processor as the most significant generational leap for Mac chips since its M1 chip debuted in November 2020.

The new M2 chip promises increased performance compared to the M1 and better power efficiency.

“M2 takes the industry-leading performance per watt of M1 even further with an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine,” Apple said.

MyBroadband also asked iStore about its plans for South Africa, but the Core Group-owned Apple reseller declined to answer our questions.

Core is the official Apple and Nintendo distributor in South Africa. It also distributes DJI, Fitbit, and Xiaomi products.

iStore owner buying bigger stake in Digicape

The Competition Tribunal recently unconditionally approved iStore owner ZA Online’s acquisition of a larger stake in Shock Proof Investments — Digicape’s parent company.

ZA Online has a stake in Core.

“Following the implementation of the proposed transaction, ZA Online will exercise sole control over Shock Proof,” the Tribunal stated.

Shock Proof owns the company Praysa Trade, which trades as Digicape. Like iStore, Digicape sells a range of Apple products such as iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and official accessories.

“The activities of the Core group of companies more generally include the distribution of information, communication and entertainment technology products and services in South Africa, through a network of resellers and its own retail outlets,” the Tribunal stated.

“Digicape sells information, communication and entertainment technology, specifically cellular phones and IT hardware and related IT products and services.”