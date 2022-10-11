Datatec issues earnings warning, declares big dividend from selling management consulting arm

Datatec has warned shareholders to expect substantially lower earnings when it reports its interim financial results around 3 November 2022.

“Headwinds resulting from semiconductor shortages, compounded by various factors, including the war in Ukraine, Covid–19 lockdowns in China, and global inflationary pressures, [will continue] to disrupt global supply chains for the foreseeable future,” the company said.

“Latin America, in particular, was expected to be impacted during H1 FY23 as macroeconomic challenges across much of the region added to the severe supply chain constraints.”

It stated that the material strengthening of the US dollar also affected all divisions.

“Against this backdrop, Westcon had a strong financial performance during H1 FY23,” Datatec said.

Westcon is its technology distribution and financial services business.

“As expected, Logicalis Latin America had a challenging first half, but early signs of an easing of supply chain constraints have appeared in the region.”

Logicalis is Datatec’s integration and managed services division.

“The rest of Logicalis had a relatively more resilient performance in H1 FY23,” the company said.

“Backlog in both Westcon and Logicalis remains high, and order intake remains strong, despite persisting overall supply chain pressures.”

Datatec warned that its earnings per share would be between $0.045 and $0.055. This is down from $0.063 in the first half of its previous financial year — a 12.7% to 28.6% decline.

Similarly, it expects headline earnings to decrease between 20.6% and 36.5%.

Its underlying earnings per share should see an even sharper decline of between 51.8% and 63.9%.

It stated that it changed the definition of underlying earnings to better align with international peer reporting.

“The calculation now excludes normalisation adjustments relating to one-off tax items impacting EBITDA, costs relating to acquisitions, integrations and corporate actions.”

Datatec also noted that Analysys Mason’s results are still included in its interim results, as the sale of its management consultancy only closed after August — when the first half of its financial year ends.

“The earnings figures therefore include the performance of Analysys Mason, which will be presented as a disposal group and shown separately as discontinued operations in the H1 FY23 interim financial statements.”

Datatec declares dividend from Analysys Mason sale

While Datatec issued an earnings warning, it also declared a R12.50 dividend for shareholders thanks to the Analysys Mason sale.

“Datatec sold its entire 71.2% shareholding in Analysys Mason, which had been held by its 100% subsidiary Datatec PLC,” it said.

The company received approximately £128 million in cash and £7.1 million in deferred loan notes, payable three years after the deal concluded.

“Notice is hereby given that the board of Datatec has assessed the financial position of the company and intends to distribute the entire initial gross proceeds totalling £135.1 million to shareholders by way of a special cash dividend of 1250 ZAR cents per Datatec ordinary share,” it announced.

Shareholders will receive their dividends at the close of business on Friday, 2 December 2022.

“All transaction-related costs will be absorbed by the company in order to maximise the distribution to shareholders.”

Shareholders can also opt to receive Datatec stock rather than a cash dividend.

Those who choose the cash option must pay dividend withholding tax, effectively reducing the dividend to R10 per share for those who aren’t exempt.

Those who take the scrip option will receive the full R12.50 per share dividend, but with the Datatec stock value calculated by volume-weighted average price over the 30-day trading day period ending on Monday, 21 November 2022.