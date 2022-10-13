Cartrack reports R445 million operating profit

Cartrack has reported operating profits of R445.1 million in its half-year financial results — a 26% increase compared to the same six months last year.

Between 1 March and 31 August 2022, Cartrack recorded a 17% revenue increase from R1.23 billion to R1.44 billion.

Gross profits increased 20% from R894 million to R1.07 billion.

Cartrack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Karooooo, which also owns Carzuka and 70.1% of Karooooo Logistics (formerly Picup).

Karooooo’s overall profit took a minor hit from its second-hand vehicle venture Carzuka, which reported a R9.9 million operating loss.

However, Carzuka also showed massive growth off a low base compared to last year, with revenue increasing from R11.2 million to R115.4 million — a 925% increase.

Carzuka’s gross profit increased 664% from R1.6 million to R12.3 million.

Karooooo’s operating profit numbers exclude taxation, and costs (and income) related to financing.

The group’s net profit over the six months was R312 million, up 34.9% from R231 million.

On 19 August 2022, Karooooo declared an interim dividend of R10.05300 per share. It was paid on 12 September.

The rand-denominated dividend was converted from $0.60 per share using Oanda’s USD/ZAR spot rate on Friday, 19 August 2022, at 14h56 Singaporean time. The exchange rate was R16.75500 per dollar at the time.

Karooooo has 30,951,106 ordinary shares, making its total dividend payout R311,151,469 at the specified exchange rate.

It noted that Singapore does not impose withholding tax on dividends, but South African residents would be subject to a 20% dividend tax, unless exempt, equating to an after-tax dividend of R8.04240 per share.

