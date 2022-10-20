Best-paid IT jobs in South Africa â€” and how they compare with other big industries

CareerJunction has released its latest Employment Insights Report, revealing that many Information Technology (IT) roles have among the best monthly salaries of any job in South Africa.
CareerJunction’s analysis showed that IT job roles accounted for seven out of the 20 best-paying positions in the country, compared to five roles in business and management, four in finance, and three in architecture and engineering.
Three of these seven IT job roles were in the top five â€” ranking second, third, and fifth.
Naturally, the best-paying role overall was as an executive manager or director of a company in the business and management sector.
CareerJunction found that monthly salaries for these positions ranged between R100,000 and R134,167.
These positions are typically only earned after several years working for a particular company and carry much more responsibility for its performance than other skilled and senior roles.
The second highest-paying job overall was as an IT technical/business architect, which CareerJunction found paid between R46,500 and R83,333.
The third-best salary was also in IT, with project administrators or managers getting paid between R50,000 and R72,000.
Ranking fourth was strategy consulting in the business and management sector, while software development placed fifth.
Both of these roles had monthly salaries ranging from R40,000 to R66,667.
The table below shows CareerJunction’s rankings for the 20 best-paid job sectors and roles in South Africa.
|Best-paying jobs and job sectors in South Africa â€” October 2022
|Rank
|Job Sector
|Job Role
|From
|To
|1
|Business and Management
|Executive Management/Director
|R100,000
|R134,167
|2
|Information Technology
|Technical/Business Architecture
|R46,500
|R83,333
|3
|Information Technology
|IT Project Administration/Management
|R50,000
|R72,000
|4
|Business and Management
|Strategy Consulting
|R40,000
|R66,667
|5
|Information Technology
|Software Development
|R40,000
|R66,667
|6
|Architecture and Engineering
|Electrical Engineering
|R40,000
|R65,833
|7
|Information Technology
|Business Analysis
|R41,667
|R65,000
|8
|Finance
|Risk Management
|R50,000
|R62,500
|9
|Architecture and Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|R37,750
|R60,000
|10
|Information Technology
|Data Analysis/Data Warehousing
|R37,500
|R60,000
|11
|Finance
|Actuarial Management/Administration
|R50,000
|R59,167
|12
|Business and Management
|Senior Management
|R45,000
|R58,333
|13
|Architecture and Engineering
|Civil/Structural Engineering
|R45,000
|R55,000
|14
|Information Technology
|Database Design/Development/Administration
|R38,065
|R55,000
|15
|Business and Management
|Middle/Department Management
|R41,667
|R54,167
|16
|Finance
|Financial Analysis
|R41,667
|R50,000
|17
|Information Technology
|Systems Analysis
|R36,250
|R50,000
|18
|Marketing
|Product Management
|R35,000
|R50,000
|19
|Business and Management
|Business Development
|R30,000
|R48,333
|20
|Finance
|Internal Auditing
|R37,500
|R45,417
More good news for those looking for a job in the IT industry in South Africa is that the sector has seen significantly increased hiring activity over the past three months, jumping by 8%.
The most prominent vacancies in this sector included the following roles:
- Software Development
- Systems Analysis
- Systems/Network Administration
- Technical/Business Architecture
- IT Project Administration/Management
- Database Design/Development/Administration
- Business Analysis
- Data Analysis/Data Warehousing
Other sectors that are seeing more vacancies open up include finance, and business & management, with respective increases of 9% and 5% over the past three months.
Overall, job recruitment activity in South Africa has risen by 18% in the past 13 months.
The province with the highest number of vacancies as of September 2022 was Gauteng â€” accounting for 54% of open positions.
It was followed by the Western Cape, with 21% of vacancies, and KwaZulu-Natal, with 10%.
The most in-demand roles were finance, business development, sales, and production managers.
