Makro strike looms

Numerous Makro workers could embark on an indefinite strike after a months-long wage dispute with parent company Massmart failed to deliver a resolution.

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) — which represents around 85% of Makro staff — started a three-day strike at 22 stores across the country on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

While the initial limited-time action is set to end at 06:00 on Saturday, Saccawu said it planned to launch a massive indefinite strike should Massmart fail to increase its current wage increase offer.

This follows eight months of negotiations between the union and Massmart through Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitated processes.

Saccawu has demanded all its members get a wage increase of 12% or R900, whichever is greater. In addition, it has stipulated the following demands:

A minimum wage hike to R8,000 per month;

An increase in sales commissions from 10% to 20%;

A 13th cheque in December for all employees;

Increase in monthly working hours from 160 to 195 hours; and

Uniform allowance of R100.

Saccawu said Massmart has not accepted any of these demands and instead offered a 4.5% increase, a rate it believes is not enough under current inflation levels.

The union said it would compromise on a rate of around 7%, more closely aligned with surging consumer costs.

Massmart accuses union of “bad faith” negotiations

Massmart confirmed Saccawu informed it of the limited-duration strike at the start of the week.

But the company accused the union of negotiating in “bad faith” by taking a unilateral decision to go on strike without conducting strike ballots across the Makro store base.

“As at Monday, 24 October, six stores had conducted strike ballots, three of which voted against strike action. At one particular store, just 7% of staff voted to strike,” Massmart said.

It said the union’s demand of a 12% wage increase and doubling of sales commissions from 10% to 20% were “intuitively unrealistic”.

Massmart also said it had seen a sharp increase in Makro employees resigning their union membership from Wednesday morning.

“We noted diminished staff support for the strike as it progressed into its second day on Thursday,” the company said.

Massmart added that Makro had implemented strike contingency plans, which included deploying temporary employees trained in its store processes.

In the meantime, a Saccawu representative in Gauteng has confirmed that striking workers will not be receiving pay, as determined by labour laws on legal strikes.