Anton Herbst resigns as Tarsus CEO

Anton Herbst has resigned as CEO of Tarsus On Demand and Tarsus Technology Group (TTG) with effect from 31 January 2023.

Herbst was appointed as Tarsus Technology Group CEO on 1 March 2021, when he replaced Miles Crisp, who resigned that February to pursue new interests.

Tarsus says it is busy selecting a new CEO for Tarsus On Demand and will make an announcement as soon as it finalises the details.

“My working relationship with Anton goes back more than two decades, over which time I have developed a great respect for him,” said Pierre Spies, CEO of Tarsus’ parent company, the JSE-listed Alviva Holdings.

“His contribution has always been insightful, regardless of the situation, and it has been a pleasure to work with him over this time,” Spies said.

“We’ll continue to see Anton around the TTG offices as he will be consulting for TTG for the foreseeable future, and he’ll no doubt continue to add value.”

Herbst said he is departing TTG to work within the ecosystems space and to oversee his interests in a Tutor Doctor franchise.

He hopes his efforts on the education front will positively impact school students, better equipping them for the workplace they will one day enter.

“It’s been an eye-opening two decades with the Group. We have seen the rate of change increase exponentially and at the same time, opportunities created for the channel and cloud business that we couldn’t imagine in 2001, when I started with [Advanced Channel Technologies],” Herbst said.

“While the strategy and innovation aspects of the past two decades have been invigorating, it’s the people who have meant the most to me.”

Herbst said it’s the people at Tarsus he will miss the most.

“Working with the phenomenal individuals within Tarsus Distribution, Tarsus On Demand, and the shared services component of the Group has been my real reward,” he said.

“The Group has so many talented people who have contributed to my life and experiences in so many positive ways.”

In a separate development, Tarsus Distribution chief commercial officer Gary Pickford has been appointed managing director effective 1 November 2022.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me. Obviously, I am delighted to assume the position of MD of Tarsus Distribution and, at the same time, sad to see Anton leave the Group,” Pickford said.

“I have worked with Anton on and off for nearly two decades since the founding of A.C.T. in 2001, so we have a lifetime of history. His contribution to my life is something I will cherish as I tackle the role of MD.”