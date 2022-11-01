Free Market Foundation appoints chief executive

The Free Market Foundation has appointed David Ansara as chief executive with effect from 1 January 2023.

Ansara is currently executive director at the Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA) at the South African Institute of Race Relations, where he manages the CRA’s policy research and political risk advisory services.

His appointment comes after an acrimonious split between the Free Market Foundation and its founder Leon Louw in July 2022.

“David is a deeply committed classical liberal who brings an excellent track record; a well-respected and regarded reputation; and considered, informed intelligence to the role,” said Free Market Foundation chair Rex van Schalkwyk.

Van Schalkwyk said that Ansara strongly advocates individual liberty and market-based approaches to public policy.

“David is a natural leader who believes that free enterprise, private property rights, and the rule of law are indispensable elements of an open, flourishing society. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Ansara said the case for free markets and limited government is stronger than ever as the economy slows and the reach of the state expands.

“South Africa’s ongoing political realignment presents a significant opportunity for economic reform, but reform won’t come on its own,” said Ansara.

“I intend to make the argument for liberty forcefully and often.”

Now read: Anton Herbst resigns as Tarsus CEO