What’s Next in Cloud — Mint Group’s Henri Fourie on how businesses can embrace the modern workplace

Henri Fourie is the Head of Delivery at Mint Group, where he ensures that his clients’ modern workplace roadmaps are paved for success.

Fourie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the Microsoft 365 space and has career experience with Microsoft as a solutions sales professional in the company’s Modern Workplace division.

He previously ran his own Modern Workplace business for over 6 years, so he is well-equipped to lead the digital transformation journey for clients and Mint Group alike.

In today’s episode of What’s Next, Fourie talks about the new employee ‘worth it’ equation and explains how leaders can use this concept to make the office more comfortable for their employees.

Fourie then unpacks how the pandemic and the shift to hybrid working caused employees to reassess what’s important to them – and argues that companies must adapt to this new way of thinking if they want to keep their staff happy and reduce workforce turnover.

Fourie also discusses how hybrid and remote working systems can be implemented in a way that benefits both employees and employers.

The full interview with Henri Fourie can be watched below.