Broad Media Digital Marketing Conference a huge success — Photos of the event

Broad Media hosted its 2022 Digital Marketing Conference at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 16 November, which was a huge success.

The event played host to 200 marketing professionals and business owners who learnt about how to excel with digital marketing, courtesy of the excellent speaker lineup.

The speakers covered a range of topics during their engaging presentations and included:

Musa Kalenga – CEO of The Brave Group, who spoke about shifts in marketing trends.

– CEO of The Brave Group, who spoke about shifts in marketing trends. Kevin Lancaster – CCO of Broad Media, who spoke about creating sponsored articles.

– CCO of Broad Media, who spoke about creating sponsored articles. Mike Stopforth – Director of Beyond Binary, who spoke about social media management.

– Director of Beyond Binary, who spoke about social media management. Rudolph Muller – CEO of Broad Media, who spoke about digital marketing lessons.

– CEO of Broad Media, who spoke about digital marketing lessons. Jan Vermeulen – Editor of MyBroadband, who spoke about understanding press releases.

– Editor of MyBroadband, who spoke about understanding press releases. Dr. Sarah Britten – Head of Brand Management at VALR, who spoke about building a community with digital marketing.

Leading technology personality and host of What’s Next Aki Anastasiou was the event’s emcee, and enhanced the event with insightful questions to speakers and delegates.

2022 Digital Marketing Conference – Photos

The photos below show off the 2022 Digital Marketing Conference, hosted by Broad Media at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

Click on the images to enlarge them.

The Venue in Melrose Arch hosted the Digital Marketing Conference

Coffee and snacks were ready to go as delegates arrived

Emcee Aki Anastasiou kicked off proceedings in front of a full house

Musa Kalenga, CEO of The Brave Group, spoke about shifts in marketing trends

Kevin Lancaster, CCO of Broad Media, spoke about creating excellent sponsored articles

Mike Stopforth, Director of Beyond Binary, spoke about social media management

Rudolph Muller, CEO of Broad Media, spoke about digital marketing lessons

Great food was served during the lunch break

Jan Vermeulen, Editor of MyBroadband, spoke about understanding and structuring press releases

Dr. Sarah Britten, Head of Brand Management at VALR, spoke about building a community with digital marketing

Anastasiou provided the closing address

Delegates enjoyed networking at the end of the event