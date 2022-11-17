Broad Media Digital Marketing Conference a huge success — Photos of the event

Broad Media hosted its 2022 Digital Marketing Conference at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 16 November, which was a huge success.
The event played host to 200 marketing professionals and business owners who learnt about how to excel with digital marketing, courtesy of the excellent speaker lineup.
The speakers covered a range of topics during their engaging presentations and included:
- Musa Kalenga – CEO of The Brave Group, who spoke about shifts in marketing trends.
- Kevin Lancaster – CCO of Broad Media, who spoke about creating sponsored articles.
- Mike Stopforth – Director of Beyond Binary, who spoke about social media management.
- Rudolph Muller – CEO of Broad Media, who spoke about digital marketing lessons.
- Jan Vermeulen – Editor of MyBroadband, who spoke about understanding press releases.
- Dr. Sarah Britten – Head of Brand Management at VALR, who spoke about building a community with digital marketing.
Leading technology personality and host of What’s Next Aki Anastasiou was the event’s emcee, and enhanced the event with insightful questions to speakers and delegates.
2022 Digital Marketing Conference – Photos
The photos below show off the 2022 Digital Marketing Conference, hosted by Broad Media at The Venue in Melrose Arch.
Click on the images to enlarge them.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.