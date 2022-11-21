Outsurance has clarified an exclusionary clause that many South Africans understood to mean that their policies would not pay out if they were involved in a car accident while ill.

The clause — which people recently discovered in their policies — was highlighted by journalist Simon Brown.

However, Outsurance has explained that the intention of the exclusion isn’t to restrict clients from driving while ill and won’t impact accident claims.

“A general policy exclusion was added, being that this policy does not cover any loss, damage or liability directly or indirectly caused by, as a result of, or contributed to by a communicable disease,” the clause reads.

By communicable disease, the clause refers to infectious diseases that can be spread from person to person.

“A communicable disease means any disease that can be transmitted by means of any substance or agent from any organism to another organism, including but not limited to any form of Corona viruses or Influenza viruses,” the stipulation reads.

Outsurance says the policy doesn’t relate to driving, but rather claims resulting from contracting the disease from a client.

“The intention of this exclusion is not to restrict clients who are ill from driving their vehicle,” Outsurance told MyBroadband.

“It is applicable in an instance such as where a passenger in the vehicle contracts an illness from the client who might be a driver or another passenger in the car and tries to claim some form of compensation for contracting the illness from our client.”

“Clients who are in an accident while ill (provided they are allowed to drive) will enjoy their full cover,” Outsurance added.

The clause extends beyond Covid-19 and includes any infectious disease.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the danger of infectious diseases into the global spotlight.

While South Africa ended its related restrictions in June 2022, the country still sees infections spike from time to time.

SANews reports that South Africa recorded a 16.9% increase in new Covid-19 cases between Monday, 7 November, and Saturday, 13 November 2022.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest weekly incidence risk, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 97 hospital admissions out of 286 cases, representing an admission rate of nearly 34%, while Gauteng and the Western Cape sit at 28.7% and 17.8%, respectively.

Incidence risk is calculated by dividing the number of new cases by the population at risk, and it can give an idea of which age group or region is at a higher risk.

“The other provinces reported weekly incidence below 4.0 cases per 100,000 persons,” the NICD said.

Data from the public health institute indicates a surge in weekly incidence risk in seven of South Africa’s nine provinces.

It specified that the highest weekly incidence risk is amongst cases in patients over the age of 80, while the lowest risk is in the five to nine-year-old age group.

