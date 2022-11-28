One Cyber Monday shopper in South Africa spent R200,000

One South African shopper has already spent R200,000 across four transactions on Cyber Monday deals, PayFast’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday dashboard shows.

As of 15:00 on Monday, 28 November 2022, the biggest single transaction was R100,000. It was also the third-highest spent so far.

The second-largest transaction was R163,362.

PayFast’s tracker lists the top five highest amounts spent by online shoppers and the top three largest single basket values.

Interestingly, four of the five biggest spenders have only processed one transaction, with two reaching R100,000, followed by a single transaction for R85,640.

PayFast’s Black Friday Cyber Monday dashboard also tracks shoppers’ most popular payment methods.

So far, the most frequently used payment method is Visa card payments, followed by Instant EFT, and Mastercard in third place.

The largest number of transactions processed by a single shopper sits at 26, with their spending totalling R1,870.

According to PayFast’s data, the biggest spending provinces are Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

A breakdown of Cyber Monday sales data for the top five provinces is provided in the table below. This is a snapshot of provincial sales data taken at 15:00 on Monday, 28 November.

Cyber Monday spend by province Province Largest single basket Average basket Top payment method Top shopping platform Gauteng R100,000 R751 Visa Mobile Western Cape R85,640 R945 Visa Desktop KwaZulu-Natal R34,936 R596 Instant EFT Mobile Free State R32,025 R787 Instant EFT Mobile North West R28,495 R763 Instant EFT Mobile Eastern Cape R22,000 R909 Visa Desktop Limpopo R19,770 R780 Visa Mobile

PayFast can also track whether a mobile or desktop device is used to make a payment.

The spending trend differs from what was seen on Black Friday, when 70% of transactions were processed through mobile platforms.

On Cyber Monday 2022, South Africans still appear to favour mobile payments. However, a smaller majority of 53% of transactions have been processed through mobile platforms.

The vast majority of customers who paid for their orders using EFT bank with Capitec. Standard Bank and FNB clients processed the second and third-most transactions.

Cyber Monday is essentially the online equivalent of Black Friday. Traditionally, Black Friday deals were only available in-store, but many retailers have extended their sales to their online platforms over recent years.

On the other hand, Cyber Monday is a sales event belonging to ecommerce companies, where retailers offer significant savings only on products bought online.

This year, prominent South African ecommerce retailers, including Takealot, Game, Incredible Connection, and iStore, are running Cyber Monday deals.

While several South African retailers ran prolonged promotions for Black Friday in November, most Cyber Monday sales run for one day only.

