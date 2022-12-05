What’s Next in Cloud — ServiceNow’s Daniel Wilks on improving the employee experience

Daniel Wilks is the EMEA Vice President of Solution Sales and Employee Workflow at ServiceNow.

Wilks joined ServiceNow in October 2021 and leads a team of experts focused on employee experience across all business segments.

He has over 20 years of experience in leadership and strategic selling of technology, including working as the Head of Public Sector Services Sales for Microsoft for over a year.

Wilks also accrued over 15 years of leadership experience at IBM, where he was the Software Sales Leader and later became the Director of IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software for the UK and Ireland.

In this interview, Wilks explains how ServiceNow helps build a better employee experience.

He talks about how the technology that ServiceNow offers can benefit case worker teams and expands on the other areas this technology can help.

Wilks then discusses the value of integrating ServiceNow with existing collaboration tools that customers may already have, such as Microsoft Teams.

Finally, Wilks shares three critical messages about building a better employee experience – one of which is the role of consistency in boosting employee performance.

The full What’s Next in Cloud interview with Daniel Wilks is embedded below.