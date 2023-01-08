Samsung sells R8 billion in TVs every year in South Africa

South Africa’s high-end electronics market is performing well despite these products often not appealing to the mass market, the Sunday Times reports.

The publication spoke to consumer electronics director at Samsung South Africa, Michan van Lier, who says the TV market in the country indicates a strong demand for high-end electronics.

He said that over the past ten years, Samsung had averaged one million annual TV sales worth almost R8 billion.

“Of this number, 10% in value comes from TVs priced at R25,000 and up, and 3% in value is made up of units priced at R42,000 and higher,” Sunday Times quoted Van Lier as saying.

According to Shopify, the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90 TV, which goes for R150,000 on promotion, is popular among its customers.

Van Lier said this is because of the TV’s gaming capabilities and viewing experience.

The company’s most expensive TV — its 98-inch 4K model — costs R199,000. An 8K model is available for R1 million on special order.

However, Samsung intends to kick it up a notch in 2023.

The company is launching a range of new MicroLED TVs in South Africa this year, with prices ranging from R1.5 million to R3 million, depending on size.

“I am proud to say that they will be the most expensive TVs. They range from R1.5 million and R3 million depending on size,” Van Lier said during a presentation in November 2022.

“It’s for the super-premium customer that wants a completely accurate experience in, for instance, their home cinema.”

He added that Samsung would launch the TVs in partnership with a “cinema experience” partner, about which Van Lier couldn’t disclose further details.

Samsung’s MicroLED TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 76 to 126 inches.

Van Lier also said Samsung would launch a full range of QD OLED-technology TVs this year.

QD-LED technology is Samsung’s latest development when it comes to displays. It promises to improve display response times, widen viewing angles, and reduce screen reflection.

The way the technology transforms light also only uses a fraction of the light energy needed in LCD-lit TVs, improving energy efficiency.

A MyBroadband analysis recently revealed that Samsung sells two of the most expensive TVs currently available in South Africa.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung’s 98-inch QN90 is the most expensive TV in the country. While it is available for as low as R150,000 on promotion, it usually retails closer to the R200,000 mark.

The second most expensive TV in South Africa is Samsung’s 85-inch Neo QLED 8K, which sells for around R150,000.

It features a higher resolution than the QN90 at 7,680 x 4,320 pixels and has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

