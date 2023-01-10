South Africa’s best computing hardware wholesalers

South African computing hardware retailers have various prominent wholesalers in the country from which to choose, including Esquire, Mustek, Frontosa, Pinnacle, and Tarsus Distribution.

The choice of wholesalers is a critical decision that tech retailers in South Africa must make as they rely on a consistent supply of stock they cannot store on-site to meet customer demand.

Wholesalers buy manufacturers’ products in bulk to meet demand when retailers and businesses order them.

They usually store their stock in sizeable warehouses and must have systems to distribute products quickly and efficiently when required.

Good wholesalers also monitor relevant markets and customer habits through consultation with retail partners to ensure they can adapt to meet demand.

The companies listed below are some of the best wholesale PC hardware distributors in South Africa.

Esquire

Esquire Technologies was founded in Pretoria in 1999 and has grown into a vast operation serving over 25,000 retail partners and 500 ecommerce stores.

While the company has regional branches in Durban and Cape Town, its headquarters is in Midrand, between Johannesburg and Pretoria, and boasts Esquire’s central logistics hub and an 8,000-square-metre warehouse.

Together the hub and warehouse have been named Esquire Digital Lifestyle Park.

“All regions are fully functional in terms of sales, warehousing and technical support to ensure immediate assistance to our reseller partners,” Esquire’s website states.

The company is wide-reaching in Africa, providing its services in countries like Angola, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, in addition to South Africa.

Esquire sells products across various categories, including software, PC components, mobile devices, TVs, cameras, and gaming hardware and accessories.

It also offers point-of-sale hardware, networking, security and surveillance equipment, and custom servers.

Frontosa

Frontosa opened its first premises in 2004 and is now based in Cape Town. The company also opened a branch in Durban in 2013.

Frontosa describes itself as a first-line distributor for many popular international IT brands and focuses on supplying hardware and software to retailers and small businesses in South Africa.

The wholesaler lists an extensive range of brands, including AMD, Asus, Corsair, Gigabyte, HP, LG, Logitech, Microsoft, and Samsung.

Mustek

Late South African ICT legend David Kan founded Mustek in 1987. It is one of the country’s most prominent wholesalers of a range of products, including built PCs and associated tech.

It is likely best known for its Mecer brand of products, which include inverters, UPSes, and office PCs, to name a few. It also has well-established relationships with prominent international manufacturers.

Notable brands sold by Mustek include:

Acer

Apple

Asus

Asustor

Brother

Epson

Fujitsu

Lenovo

Huawei

Logitech

Mecer

Microsoft

MSI

Samsung

Toshiba

Pinnacle

Pinnacle formed the foundation from which Alviva Holdings was built.

It is now one of Alviva’s ICT distributors and has seven warehouses across Southern Africa.

While its headquarters is in Midrand, it also has premises in Durban, Cape Town, Nelspruit, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, and Namibia. It employs almost 600 people.

Rectron

Rectron is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mustek group and was founded in 1995 when just four people ran it. It has since grown to employ over 300 staff.

It has a presence in five provinces — Gauteng, Eastern Cape, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.

Rectron deals mostly with resellers, online stores, retailers, and managed service providers in South Africa.

Tarsus Distribution

Tarsus is the oldest technology distributor in South Africa, with the company having launched as MB Technologies in 1985.

Alviva Holdings acquired it in November 2020 for R185 million.

The company has head offices in Johannesburg and two branches in South Africa. It also has branches in Gabarone in Botswana and Windhoek in Namibia.

Its technology solutions include cybersecurity, networking, printing, server, storage, supply chain, and hyperconvergence products.

