MultiChoice hires former Icasa chair

MultiChoice has announced the appointment of Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng as Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Group Executive for MultiChoice Africa.

Modimoeng will report to Collen Dlamini, the MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, and will be a member of the MultiChoice Africa executive team.

Before joining MultiChoice, Modimoeng was the chairman of South Africa’s telecommunications and broadcasting industry regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

While at Icasa, Modimoeng oversaw the successful R14-billion auction of high-demand radio frequency spectrum for 4G and 5G networks in South Africa.

He resigned in June 2022 and his last day at the regulator was 15 July 2022.

“Kea is a seasoned leader with over 15 years’ experience in corporate communications, stakeholder relations, government, and regulatory affairs,” said MultiChoice Africa Holdings CEO Fhulu Badugela.

“He will play a key role in helping us to navigate the challenging and complex communication, stakeholder, and regulatory landscape across 49 countries outside South Africa.”

Modimoeng is a former Sunday Times journalist, held a corporate communications role at Anglo American (Kumba Iron Ore), and worked as corporate citizenship manager for Samsung Electronics (Africa).

He holds an MBA from Regent Business School and a PhD in Management Sciences from Durban University of Technology.

He also completed a Senior Executive Fellows programme at the Harvard Kennedy School as well as an Executive Development Programme from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.