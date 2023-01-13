Bidorbuy gets new name — Bob Shop

Bidorbuy has announced that its name will change to “Bob Shop” in March 2023.

This comes after it partnered with uAfrica to create Bob Group — an integrated South African ecommerce marketplace to compete with Takealot.

Bob Group offers merchants an ecommerce one-stop-shop, including a marketplace, inventory management, order fulfilment, online payments, and courier software-as-a-service.

However, whereas Takealot provides merchants and shoppers with centralised logistics, Bob Group has opted for a decentralised approach.

It argues that this allows services to be priced more competitively.

“In conjunction with the rename, new changes will be introduced, such as a flat rate R30 shipping fee for new sellers, with older sellers transitioning to this new shipping format over time,” Bob Group told MyBroadband.

“This will provide a more transparent experience; including parcel tracking and improved communication between buyers and sellers.”

Bidorbuy explained that the common identifier “Bob” would be used across all Bob Group companies, including Bob Shop, Bob Pay, Bob Go, and Bob Sync.

“The letters come from a common abbreviation of ‘bidorbuy’ and speak to the fact that Bob Shop — and indeed Bob Group — will proudly continue the legacy of bidorbuy, and honour the same commitments to buyers and sellers,” it stated.

“Bob will therefore be the stem of each new company name. This will help everyone to identify other companies within Bob Group, even if they don’t use those particular tools or services.”

Although Bob Group is a much larger company, Bidorbuy said Bob Shop remains at the heart of its goal to build a nationwide community of buyers and sellers.

Bob Shop will remain the way people find each other and connect through shared interests, it said.

Along with the rename, Bidorbuy will also get a new logo when it becomes Bob Shop.

“Tilt your head slightly to the right, and you will instantly recognise a human hand, with a lower-case ‘b’ (for Bob Group, or bidorbuy) as a key element,” it stated.

“The hand is open in greeting or welcome, and to symbolise generosity. We believe that it’s a powerful symbol of our ‘everything ecommerce’ philosophy.”

Bidorbuy logos over the years