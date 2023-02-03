Amazon reports first annual loss since 2014

Amazon incurred a net loss of $2.7 billion (R46.16 billion) in 2022, the first time that the tech giant failed to make a profit since 2014.

The company revealed this in its latest quarterly results presentation for the three months ending December 2022.

The performance represented a big swing from the previous year when it posted a net income of $33.4 billion (R570.99 billion).

Amazon blamed a part of the loss on a pre-tax $12.7 billion loss in its investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian. That compared to a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion in 2021.

Amazon has a 20% stake in Rivian and has started rolling out its EV vans to its delivery fleet. It aims to be using 100,000 of Rivian’s delivery vans by 2030.

Rivian was once considered a potential rival for Elon Musk’s Tesla, the world’s current leading EV maker and most valuable car company in terms of market cap.

But while Tesla delivered 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, an increase of 40% from 2021, Rivian only delivered 20,332. It also fell short of its production target of 25,000 vehicles.

The company has struggled with supply chain, sales, and production problems, leading to a delay in the rollout of three new consumer vehicles.

As a result of these challenges, its share price plunged by 82% in 2022.

Aside from the dent in the value of its Rivian investment, Amazon has also seen slower revenue growth in recent times.

That is because the online shopping boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic flattened out after widespread lockdowns were eased and eventually scrapped.

The company is also one of many in the tech industry that is cutting jobs to slash costs — with an anticipated 18,000 retrenchments announced last month.

One area of Amazon’s business that continued to perform exceptionally well was its cloud division — Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS sales increased by 29% year-over-year to reach $80.1 billion and added operating income of $22.8 billion, a 23% increase over 2021.

