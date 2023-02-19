2023 MyBroadband Awards – All the winners

Afrihost, Vodacom, MTN, Huawei, Takealot, Cool Ideas, and Alviva are the winners of the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Awards.

The MyBroadband Awards are given out annually to top-performing companies and executives in the IT, Telecommunications, and Technology sectors – and are highly respected thanks to the vigorous research and testing which goes into selecting the winners.

Candidates for awards are chosen based on what they offer the South African market, the impact their products and services have on their clients, and the level at which these products and services perform.

The winners are then selected for standing above their peers in their respective industries.

The full winners list for the 2023 MyBroadband Awards is as follows:

Telecoms CEO of the Year – Shameel Joosub, Vodacom

Best Broadband ISP – Afrihost

Best Mobile Network Vendor – Huawei

Best Mobile Network – MTN

Best Fibre ISP – Cool Ideas

Best Online Store – Takealot

IT CEO of the Year – Pierre Spies, Alviva

An overview of all the awards and their winners is detailed below.

Telecoms CEO of the Year – Shameel Joosub, Vodacom

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Telecoms CEO of the Year were selected based on their prominence in the telecommunications market and the impact they make not only within their businesses, but across the entire sector.

Shameel Joosub was selected as the winner thanks to his excellent leadership at Vodacom and the top results the company has produced with him at the helm.

Best Broadband ISP – Afrihost

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP were chosen based on the products and services they offer the South African market, and the level at which these products and services perform.

Afrihost was selected as the winner thanks to its excellent performance across a wide range of broadband solutions, and the high levels of customer satisfaction it provides.

Best Mobile Network Vendor – Huawei

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network Vendor were chosen based on the products and services they offer the South African mobile telecommunications market, and the level at which these products and services perform.

Huawei was selected as the winner thanks to the network equipment, services, and expertise its provides to local mobile networks, and the high levels of performance this enables.

Best Mobile Network – MTN

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network were chosen based on the performance of their mobile networks across South Africa, and the level of customer satisfaction they provide.

MTN was selected as the winner thanks to its super mobile network performance, its vast coverage, and the high levels of customer satisfaction it provides.

Best Fibre ISP – Cool Ideas

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Fibre ISP were chosen based on their performance on South Africa’s numerous fibre networks, and the experience of the end fibre user.

Cool Ideas was selected as the winner thanks to the excellent performance its offers users on fibre networks, with the ISP consistently ranked at the top in customer satisfaction rankings.

Best Online Store – Takealot

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Online Store were chosen based on the product variety they offer online, the availability of these products, the delivery experience, payment options, and customer service levels.

Takealot was selected as the winner thanks to its top-class performance across all of these metrics, which it achieves on a continual basis while servicing a huge customer base.

IT CEO of the Year – Pierre Spies, Alviva

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for IT CEO of the Year were selected based on their position in the IT market and the role they play not only within their businesses, but in the sector overall.

Pierre Spies was selected as the winner thanks to his strong leadership at Alviva, which has seen the company go from strength to strength in recent years.