What’s Next in Motoring — Tracker’s Kobus Visagie unpacks Track and Dispatch IQ

Kobus Visagie is the Executive of Business Solutions at Tracker.

He is an experienced IT entrepreneur who has spent the past 25 years converting IT strategy into integrated solutions that give businesses a competitive advantage.

Visagie has extensive technical knowledge of IoT, SaaS solutions, supply chain management, logistics, and various other technology industries.

He uses this knowledge and experience to solve business problems for Tracker’s clients.

In this episode of What’s Next in Motoring, Visagie explains how the data from Tracker’s Track and Dispatch IQ (TDIQ) technology assists with investigations into road incidents that involve fleet vehicles.

He then discusses how TDIQ leverages AI to perform many other valuable functions, too — like comprehensive, real-time route management — and unpacks how companies with large fleets can benefit from the data that Tracker collects.

Visagie also explains that Tracker uses data aggregation to understand trends and derive insights that lead to the development of better products and services.

Through this aggregated data, Tracker can help organisations plan the shortest and safest routes for their fleets, understand the impact of weather conditions on driver performance, and understand driver behaviour to prevent accidents.

The full interview with Kobus Visagie can be watched below.