Standard Bank ordered to rehire “unpopular” branch manager

Five years after a Standard Bank branch manager was fired for “misconduct”, the Johannesburg Labour Appeal Court has ruled that the “unpopular boss” should be reinstated.

Judge Roland Sutherland, with two judges concurring, has directed that Zimbini Makuleni report for duty within two months, giving time for the parties to “interact” on her future role with the bank.

He said given her 23-year unblemished service with the bank, her dismissal was clearly unfair.

She had been given the job as manager of the Centurion Branch to clean it up. Under her leadership, it became the third best performing branch in the country.

“If her style of management was inconsistent with what the bank wanted, the results certainly were what they wanted,” said Judge Sutherland, noting that a more appropriate response to complaints against her from her subordinates would have been to send her on advanced management training.

Makuleni was fired in January 2018 after having been suspended the previous year.

In October 2018, Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) Commissioner Isaac Milanzi ruled that her dismissal was unfair and that she should be reinstated.

The bank took that ruling on review in Johannesburg Labour Court, which ruled in its favour.

Makuleni then approached the appeal court.