Alviva R2.56-billion take-private deal gets green light

Information Technology services and equipment supplier Alviva has notified shareholders that the conditions for a deal to take the company private have been fulfilled.

That included receiving the necessary regulatory and shareholder approval. It said the conditions were fulfilled on 17 February 2023.

Alviva owns computer hardware and IT equipment distributors Pinnacle, Axiz, and Tarsus.

The company first announced receiving an offer to buy out the company’s shares and de-list from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 14 December 2022.

A consortium of investors comprising Tham Investments, Day One Asset Management, certain members of Alviva management, and an individual named Mr P Ramasamy made the offer on 13 December.

The consortium’s interests are represented by a company called Fonzosys (Pty) Ltd.

Tham Investments and Ramasamy are two major Alviva shareholders and empowerment partners who own around 18.7% of the company’s issued share capital.

Day One Asset Management is wholly owned by four funds under the management of Peregrine Capital.

Fonzosys made a cash offer of up to R2.562 billion to acquire all Alviva shares it doesn’t own, for a purchase consideration of R28.00 per share.

“The Proposed Transaction will result in Alviva becoming a majority black-owned, privately held, information and communications technology champion,” Alviva stated.

Alviva provided the following timeline for the implementation of the deal.

Last day to trade — Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Cash offered received — 3 March 2023

Money paid to Alviva shareholders — 6 March 2023

Termination of Alviva listing on the JSE — 7 March 2023

