Incredible Connection nailed over R12,999 65-inch TV deal it refused to deliver

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Incredible Connection misled customers with a deal advertisement for a 65-inch UHD Samsung TV that wasn’t available for delivery or collection due to limited stock.

The regulator has requested that Incredible Connection amend the ad to reflect the limited availability or withdraw it altogether. It appears the retailer opted to amend the advertisement.

It also advised that the retailer uses the guidance in its ruling for future advertisements.

A customer complained to the ARB after inputting all the required information to order the TV and have it delivered to their location, only to be presented with an error informing them that the order couldn’t be completed for delivery due to limited stock.

They then tried to check if they could collect from a nearby store. However, the system said the item wasn’t available for collection at any location through Incredible Connection’s click-and-collect option.

Given the opportunity to respond to the complaint submitted to the ARB, Incredible Connection explained that the TV was a clearance item that sold out very quickly.

The only remaining stock was in Cape Town, and it refused to courier the item to the customer’s location.

“This was the reason why the customer was unable to process the order (payment) and why he received the message that the unit is not available in his region,” it said.

“The unit left on the system is in Cape Town and can unfortunately not be shipped to the customer’s region.”

It added that it could not secure further stock from the supplier and, therefore, couldn’t fulfil any more orders for the TV.

The regulator considered Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice when assessing the complaint and response.

The clause states that advertisements shouldn’t contain any statement or visual representation which, directly or by omission, ambiguity, or exaggerated claim, is likely to mislead consumers about the advertised products.

While it noted Incredible Connection’s response to the complaint, the ARB said the lack of stock in certain regions is a critical fact that should have been brought to customers’ attention in the advertisement.

It should be noted that, in this case, the advertisement is the TV’s product page on the retailer’s website.

“The implication of the advertisement as it stood at the time that the complainant saw it, and at the time that the Directorate revisited it about a week later, was that the item was generally available nationwide,” the ARB said.

The ARB said it was highly concerned that the offer for the Samsung TV was still available on the advertiser’s website at the time of its ruling.

“In fact, at the time of writing, the offer is still available, with the sale date mysteriously extended,” it wrote in its ruling.

“This is extremely concerning, as an active decision appears to have been made to continue promoting an almost entirely unavailable item.”

The ARB Directorate ruled that the advertisement was misleading and contravened Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

It requests that Incredible Connection amend the advertising to inform consumers of the “highly limited availability” in specific regions or withdraw it altogether.

“The Advertiser is requested to consider the guidance of this ruling in preparing future advertising,” it added.

MyBroadband asked Incredible Connection for comment on the ruling, but it had not responded by publication.

However, a quick check of its website revealed that the deal is still being advertised and is valid until 28 February 2023. Incredible Connection has added a notice of the limited stock.

“Limited stock available in certain regions,” it reads.