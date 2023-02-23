What’s Next — Professor Waldo Krugell discusses South Africa’s economic prospects

Waldo Krugell is a professor of Economic Sciences at North-West University, where he teaches macro and microeconomics.

He serves on the board of Economic Research Southern Africa, and previously was the editor of SAJEMS – a leading South African academic publication focused on Economic and Management Sciences.

Krugell also shares his thoughts about the economy on his podcast — Die Ekonomie Minuut.

In this episode of What’s Next, Krugell discusses the prospects and growth trajectory of the South African economy.

He unpacks why many economists believe that South Africa faces slower economic growth this year, and explains what can be done about this.

Krugell also talks about how high inflation has been in recent years, and explains how he expects inflation and interest rates to perform moving forward.

He then discusses what North-West University is doing in terms of its research to understand and address South Africa’s economic challenges surrounding growth.

You can watch the full interview with Professor Waldo Krugell below.