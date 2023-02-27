Huawei joins the Global Alliance for Literacy

Huawei joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco’s) Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) on Sunday, 26 March 2023.

It is the first private company to become an associate member of the GAL. Huawei and the Unesco Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) committed to using technology to raise literacy in 30 nations.

The agreement was signed at Huawei’s Seeds for the Future presentation on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

Huawei’s contribution involves funding the expansion of UIL’s current initiatives to enhance educators’ use of technology in developing countries.

Director of Unesco’s Institute for Lifelong Learning, David Atchoarena, said the organisation formed the GAL to support the countries with low literacy rates.

The UIL serves as the secretariat of the GAL.

“Literacy goes beyond reading and writing to encompass wider skills including digital competencies,” he said.

“Currently, GAL is a platform of 30 countries strongly committed to improving literacy for youth and adults and combat persistent literacy challenges.”

Atchoarena added that the contribution of Huawei’s innovative learning expertise would be a great asset to the Alliance.

“Our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to promote young talents and to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all,” he said.

“Collaborative projects like ours will ensure that no one is left behind.”

Huawei’s vice president of corporate communications, Vicky Zhang, signed the agreement on the company’s behalf.

Zhang explained that in its position as a major player in the technology industry, Huawei has a responsibility to nurture ICT skills in all parts of the world.

“We are proud to join forces with UNESCO to better deliver on this responsibility,” she added.

Secretary general of the African Telecommunications Union John Omo concurred with Zhang.

“Today, more than 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25. By 2030, young Africans are expected to constitute 42% of global youth,” Omo said.

“I believe our youth can help solve the challenges of today as well as the challenges of tomorrow and I remain determined to help provide the skills and support for youth to be able to do that.”

The announcement of Huawei’s commitment falls under its Seeds of the Future initiative.

Through the initiative, Huawei provides digital training courses and scholarships annually to tens of thousands of scholars. It also organises and sponsors competitions that enable students to expand their knowledge and win prizes.

The programme aims to provide ICT training for outstanding students worldwide to improve their employability and help them better understand the ICT industry.

Ongoing investment into digital talent development

Huawei’s Seeds for the Future initiative kicked off in 2008, and since its inception, it has helped support more than 2.2 million people in over 150 nations to enhance their digital skills.

In 2021, the tech giant announced that it had invested $150 million (R2.7 billion) through the programme and plans to invest another $150 million by 2026.

The additional investment is expected to benefit three million people.

During her presentation, Zhang announced the launch of an expanded Seeds for the Future framework summarised by the acronym SEEDS:

Surpass — Huawei aims to foster leadership through the initiative.

— Huawei aims to foster leadership through the initiative. Exploration — helping participants select the right career path, adapt to changes, and focus on growth.

— helping participants select the right career path, adapt to changes, and focus on growth. Employability — Zhang said Huawei provides online education to ICT professionals to help them keep up to date and remain competitive in the job market.

— Zhang said Huawei provides online education to ICT professionals to help them keep up to date and remain competitive in the job market. Daring to challenge — challenging participants through the organisation and sponsorship of a wide range of tech competitions.

— challenging participants through the organisation and sponsorship of a wide range of tech competitions. Sustainability — bridging the digital divide by offering basic tech training to people of all ages and genders.

