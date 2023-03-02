After killing OLX in South Africa, Prosus is dumping OLX Autos

Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus have informed shareholders that they want to dump OLX Autos.

It is unclear whether the car classifieds website will be shut down or sold, but Naspers has indicated it prefers to sell the business.

Naspers said OLX Autos had been affected by “ongoing macroeconomic and market challenges” similar to its listed peers.

“Higher cost of capital, high inflation and reversal of pandemic trends have led to a significant and persistent slowdown in the second-hand car market,” Naspers stated.

“While OLX Autos has built leading positions across many of its key markets as a result of its strong technology platforms and local focus, pursuing a global growth strategy, is no longer the right approach for Prosus and its shareholders.”

It said Prosus would “explore all options” for the OLX Autos business, acknowledging that significant value exists within local markets.

Outside OLX Autos, Naspers said the core classifieds businesses in OLX are profitable, cash flow positive, and fast-growing.

“The core classifieds business of OLX Group continues to deliver a strong performance through the financial year, with sustained growth and improving profitability, and is well-placed for further growth and margin expansion,” it said.

“The exit of OLX Autos will lead to a significant improvement in the profitability profile of the Classifieds segment as a whole.”

Naspers’ announcement about OLX Autos comes just over a year after shutting down its OLX classifieds site in South Africa.

“We discontinued our OLX horizontal classifieds platform in South Africa, as we focus our customer proposition fully on our strong property and autos verticals in the country — Property24 and AutoTrader,” said Sjoerd Nikkelen, the OLX Group general manager for Asia, the Middle-East and Africa.

“This is ultimately an indication of the progress we have made in South Africa over recent years and symbolic of how we as OLX Group continue to adjust ourselves.”

