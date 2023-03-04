Huawei’s Tech4All initiative benefits nature reserves and over 600 schools

Huawei and several Tech4All partners shared the latest insights and practices regarding the digital inclusion and sustainability initiative at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Since its launch in 2019, the Tech4All project has benefited more than 600 schools worldwide and over 220,000 K12 teachers and students in remote areas. It has also enabled the implementation of technologies to monitor wildlife at 46 nature reserves.

Huawei’s president of ICT marketing, Jeffrey Zhou, hosted a media roundtable to give an update on the initiative.

“All of our efforts with the Tech4All initiative wouldn’t have been possible without taking technology and partnerships as key enablers,” Zhou said.

“Moving forward, we will keep innovating and using technology along with our global partners to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital world for all.”

Zhou was joined by members of the media and representatives from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the global NGO Close the Gap.

Chief of the unit for technology and artificial intelligence in education for Unesco Fengchun Miao provided an update on the Huawei-enabled Open Schools for All initiative.

“The Unesco-Huawei project Technology-enabled Open Schools for All is having a ground-breaking impact on the building and testing of digital open schools in African countries,” he said.

“The project directly covers more than 20,000 students and more than 1 million teachers in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt.”

Business and investment manager at Close the Gap, Ngosa Mupela, described the value of the DigiTruck initiative. The project involves solar-powered trucks equipped with high-quality smart devices to teach students digital skills.

“We have partnered with Huawei to develop and deploy DigiTrucks in Africa to rural and peri-urban communities specifically targeted at preparing the young people in those communities for the digital jobs of the future,” Mupela said.

Arno Cimadom — a representative from National Park Neusiedler in Austria — also participated in the roundtable discussions.

The nature reserve has deployed Huawei-enabled monitoring equipment to monitor bird species.

“Thanks to the new technology provided by Huawei and its partners, we are now for the first time able to collect sound data 24/7, year-round, simultaneously from more than 60 sites and analyze them via AI models provided by Rainforest Connection,” Cimadom said.

“This makes research and management in difficult-to-access wetland areas more efficient and allows new investigations.”