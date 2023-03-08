Mustek profit slumps despite increased revenue

Mustek has released its half-year results showing a 17.9% year-on-year increase in revenue from R4.2 billion to R4.9 billion.

However, operating profits, profit before tax, and profit after tax all declined. After-tax profit was down 15% from R152 million to R129 million.

Mustek said it recorded the higher revenue despite “exacerbated market challenges”, including South Africa’s energy crisis, exchange rate volatility, surging global inflation, and subdued consumer spending due to higher interest rates.

Explaining its lower profit, Mustek said it began reducing margins on entry-level laptops for which it had too much stock.

The company said it began reducing these stock levels from 30 June 2022.

As a result, its gross profit margin decreased from 16.2% to 14.1%.

“The rest of the group’s margins were stable,” Mustek said.

“The other major impact on profit was increased finance cost from higher interest rates.”

Mustek said it saw revenue growth across the board, with the group’s largest segments — Mustek and Rectron — growing their revenue by 15.3% and 20.3%, respectively.

“This was mainly driven by the increased demand for green energy products, which the group diversified into a few years ago,” said Mustek.

“The group’s IT training company, Mecer Inter-Ed, continues to contribute meaningfully to revenue and profitability and has been disclosed as a separate operating segment in the current reporting period.”

Mecer Inter-Ed achieved revenue of R48.7 million (31 December 2021: R44.1 million) and profit before tax of R15.8 million (31 December 2021: R18.3 million).

Mustek also noted that the rand-dollar exchange rate weakened, causing increased foreign currency losses from R56.9 million to R62.9 million.

“Distribution, administrative and other operating expenses was carefully managed but grew by 11.4%,” Mustek said.

“This resulted from several costs that grew more than inflation, such as diesel to combat load-shedding.”

Mustek said its cost base reduced from 8.4% of revenue on 31 December 2021 to 7.9% by the end of 2022.

Finance charges increased from R31.1 million to R76.5 million due to significantly higher interest rates and increased average debt levels.

“Associates contributed a profit of R3.8 million compared to a loss of R0.2 million in the comparative period,” said Mustek.

“Khauleza and Zaloserve continue to be loss-making due to operational challenges, and the situation is not expected to improve in the short term.”

Continuous Power Systems, an associate that designs and manufactures a wide range of server cabinets and YOA, an associate that manufactures fibre optic cable, traded profitably.

“They are well placed to grow their contribution to the group,” Mustek said.

Mustek reported a 6.5% decrease in headline earnings per share from 237.09 cents to 221.74 cents.

Its net asset value per share was up 14% from 2259.48 cents on 31 December 2021 to 2575.24 cents on 31 December 2022.