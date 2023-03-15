What’s Next — Discovery Life CEO Riaan van Reenen discusses life insurance trends

Riaan van Reenen is the CEO of Discovery Life and has over two decades of experience with this business unit.

He worked at Discovery Health until Discovery Life was founded in 2001 — and he has since served in various roles in the Discovery Life division.

Van Reenen’s main goal is to help Discovery Life’s customers lead healthier lives through unique, shared-value offerings.

He also chairs the ASSA Life Assurance tax committee and represents Discovery on multiple industry forums around tax and IFRS17 implementation.

In this episode of What’s Next, van Reenen discusses the tech trends changing the life insurance landscape.

He unpacks the impacts the pandemic and climate change have had on the insurance industry.

Van Reenen then explains how evolving technologies, especially the growing prevalence of AI, have changed the insurance industry – including for life insurance providers.

He concludes by unpacking how the increased life expectancy of young people has affected how companies like Discovery Life issue life insurance policies.

You can watch the full interview with Riaan van Reenen below.